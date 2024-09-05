“There’s a lot of benefits that come from using ride-hailing as a first use case for the Waymo Driver,” David Margines, Waymo’s director of product management, recently told The Chronicle. “But our goals don’t stop there. If you think about our overall mission of bringing the Waymo Driver to as many vehicle miles traveled as possible, then you’ve got to branch out from that pretty quickly into some of these other environments.”

The current pace of expansion, however, is by no means assured.

Last year, Waymo competitor Cruise halted operations after one of its cars struck and dragged a pedestrian who was hit by another car. Waymo has avoided similarly serious incidents, though its cars have been involved in minor accidents, inconveniences (like blocking traffic), and annoyances (a software glitch recently caused a parking lot of Waymo cars to honk all night). As the company increases the number of rides given, expands into new areas, and adds highways, the risk of a major accident increases.

To keep up its momentum, Waymo will have to continue threading the needle between growth and safety. Nonetheless, commercial self-driving cars are no longer a fantasy.

Image Credit: Waymo