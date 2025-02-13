DeepSeek Crashed Energy Stocks. Here’s Why It Shouldn’t Have.

DeepSeek has upended the AI industry, from the chips and money needed to train and run AI to the energy it’s expected to guzzle in the not-too-distant future. Energy stocks skyrocketed in 2024 on predictions of dramatic growth in electricity demand to power AI data centers, with shares of power generation companies Constellation Energy and Vistra reaching record highs.

And that wasn’t all. In one of the biggest deals in the US power industry’s history, Constellation acquired natural gas producer Calpine Energy for $16.4 billion, assuming demand for gas would grow as a generation source for AI. Meanwhile, nuclear power seemed poised for a renaissance. Google signed an agreement with Kairos Power to buy nuclear energy produced by small modular reactors (SMRs). Separately, Amazon made deals with three different SMR developers, and Microsoft and Constellation announced they would restart a reactor at Three Mile Island.

As this frenzy to secure reliable baseload power built towards a crescendo, DeepSeek’s R1 came along and unceremoniously crashed the party. Its creators say they trained the model using a fraction of the hardware and computing power of its predecessors. Energy stocks tumbled and shock waves reverberated through the energy and AI communities, as it suddenly seemed like all that effort to lock in new power sources was for naught.

But was such a dramatic market shake-up merited? What does DeepSeek really mean for the future of energy demand?

At this point, it’s too soon to draw definitive conclusions. However, various signs suggest the market’s knee-jerk response to DeepSeek was more reactionary than an accurate indicator of how R1 will impact energy demand.

Training vs. Inference

DeepSeek claimed it spent just $6 million to train its R1 model and used fewer (and less sophisticated) chips than the likes of OpenAI. There’s been much debate about what exactly these figures mean. The model does appear to include real improvements, but the associated costs may be higher than disclosed.

Even so, R1’s advances were enough to rattle markets. To see why, it’s worth digging into the nuts and bolts a bit.

First of all, it’s important to note that training a large language model is entirely different than using that same model to answer questions or generate content. Initially, training an AI is the process of feeding it massive amounts of data that it uses to learn patterns, draw connections, and establish relationships. This is called pre-training. In post-training, more data and feedback are used to fine-tune the model, often with humans in the loop.

Once a model has been trained, it can be put to the test. This phase is called inference, when the AI answers questions, solves problems, or writes text or code based on a prompt.

Traditionally with AI models, a huge amount of resources goes into training them up front, but relatively fewer resources go towards running them (at least on a per-query basis). DeepSeek did find ways to train its model far more efficiently, both in pre-training and post-training. Advances included clever engineering hacks and new training techniques—like the automation of reinforcement feedback usually handled by people—that impressed experts. This led many to question whether companies would actually need to spend so much building enormous data centers that would gobble up energy.

It’s Costly to Reason

DeepSeek is a new kind of model called a “reasoning” model. Reasoning models begin with a pre-trained model, like GPT-4, and receive further training where they learn to employ “chain-of-thought reasoning” to break a task down into multiple steps. During inference, they test different formulas for getting a correct answer, recognize when they make a mistake, and improve their outputs. It’s a little closer to how humans think—and it takes a lot more time and energy.

In the past, training used the most computing power and thus the most energy, as it entailed processing huge datasets. But once a trained model reached inference, it was simply applying its learned patterns to new data points, which didn’t require as much computing power (relatively).

To an extent, DeepSeek’s R1 reverses this equation. The company made training more efficient, but the way it solves queries and answers prompts guzzles more power than older models. A head-to-head comparison found that DeepSeek used 87 percent more energy than Meta’s non-reasoning Llama 3.3 to answer the same set of prompts. Also, OpenAI—whose o1 model was first out of the gate with reasoning capabilities—found allowing these models more time to “think” results in better answers.

Although reasoning models aren’t necessarily better for everything—they excel at math and coding, for example—their rise may catalyze a shift toward more energy-intensive uses. Even if training models gets more efficient, added computation during inference may cancel out some of the gains.

Assuming that greater efficiency in training will lead to less energy use may not pan out either. Counter-intuitively, greater efficiency and cost-savings in training may simply mean companies go even bigger during that phase, using just as much (or more) energy to get better results.