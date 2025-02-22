This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through February 22)

Artificial Intelligence Google’s New AI Generates Hypotheses for ResearchersRyan Whitwam | Ars Technica "Over the past few years, Google has embarked on a quest to jam generative AI into every product and initiative possible. ...And sometimes, the output of generative AI systems can be surprisingly good despite lacking any real knowledge. But can they do science? Google Research is now angling to turn AI into a scientist—well, a 'co-scientist.'"

Robotics Norway’s 1X Is Building a Humanoid Robot for the HomeBrian Heater | TechCrunch "Norwegian robotics firm 1X unveiled its latest home robot, Neo Gamma, on Friday. The humanoid system will succeed Neo Beta, which debuted in August. Like its predecessors, the Neo Gamma is a prototype designed for testing in the home environment. Images of the robot show it performing a number of household tasks like making coffee, doing the laundry, and vacuuming."

BIOTECH Your Next Pet Could Be a Glowing RabbitEmily Mullin | Wired "Humans have been selectively breeding cats and dogs for thousands of years to make more desirable pets. A new startup called the Los Angeles Project aims to speed up that process with genetic engineering to make glow-in-the-dark rabbits, hypoallergenic cats and dogs, and possibly, one day, actual unicorns."

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE DeepSeek Goes Beyond 'Open Weights' AI With Plans for Source Code ReleaseKyle Orland | Ars Technica "Last month, DeepSeek turned the AI world on its head with the release of a new, competitive simulated reasoning model that was free to download and use under an MIT license. Now, the company is preparing to make the underlying code behind that model more accessible, promising to release five open source repos starting next week."

3D PRINTING Nature-Inspired Breakthrough Yields Thinnest 3D-Printed Fibers YetMargherita Bassi | Gizmodo "Professionals of all kinds—from artists to architects to scientists—have been drawing inspiration from nature for millennia. Now, engineers have managed to produce extremely fine fibers inspired by spider silk and hagfish slime. A team of international researchers has used a new 3D-printing technique to create microfibers just 1.5 microns thick."

Future AI Agents Will Outmaneuver Salespeople by Optimizing PersuasionLouis Rosenberg | Big Think "AI agents have evolved from simple heuristics to sophisticated systems that analyze human personalities in real time to optimize persuasion.

These conversational agents could soon engage us daily, adapting their tactics based on our traits, emotions, and behaviors. In this op-ed, AI researcher Louis Rosenberg argues that as conversational AI agents become more interactive and personalized, they will surpass human influencers in their ability to shape our decisions without us realizing it."