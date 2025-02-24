This Robot Swarm Can Flow Like Liquid and Support a Human’s Weight

With their bright blue bases, yellow gears, and exposed circuit tops, the 3D-printed robots look like a child’s toys. Yet as a roughly two-dozen-member collective, they can flow around obstacles before hardening into weight-bearing tools that push, throw, twist objects like a wrench—and bear up to 150 pounds of weight.

The brainchild of Matthew Devlin, Elliot Hawkes, and colleagues at UC Santa Barbara and TU Dresden, the robots behave like a smart material that shape-shifts into different load-bearing structures as needed. Each smaller in width than a hockey puck, the robots took inspiration from how our cells organize into muscles, skin, and bones—each with vastly different mechanical properties.

Dubbed “programmable matter” and “claytronics,” the concept of robotic materials has long intrigued science fiction writers and scientists alike. Made up of swarms of robots, they can melt and reform, but once locked into a configuration, they have to be stiff and strong enough to hold weight and pack a punch.

“Making this vision a reality would change static objects—with properties set at the time of design—into dynamic matter that could reconfigure into myriad forms with diverse physical properties,” wrote the team.

The new study, published in Science, showcases a proof-of-concept design. Depending on physical and magnetic forces as well as light signals, the robots can form tiny bridges that support weight, collapse into their flow state, and reform as a functional wrench around an object. Each process is controlled by the robot’s integral design.

“We’ve figured out a way for robots to behave more like a material,” said Devlin in a press release.

Unexpected Inspiration

Modular robots and drone collectives have already impressed the robotics community and millions beyond. Over a decade ago, a thousand-bot-strong preprogrammed swarm collaborated with nearby neighbors to self-assemble into complex shapes. While dynamic, they couldn’t support weight. Other designs have been stiffer and stronger but have struggled to reconfigure without breaking group dynamics.

Achieving both properties was “a fundamental challenge to overcome,” wrote the team. For robotic materials to become reality, they need to dynamically shift between a flowing state, in which they can take on new shapes, and a solid state once they reach their final shape.

Nature provides inspiration.

The Power of Three

The team tapped into recent insights gained from the study of embryonic tissues. Starting as a bunch of uniform cells, these tissues can rearrange themselves into multiple shapes and flow to heal tissues. Responding to a bath of biochemical signals within the body, they eventually form a variety of structures—stretchy muscles, stiff bones and teeth, elastic skin, or squishy brains.

“Living embryonic tissues are the ultimate smart materials,” said study author Otger Campàs.

Their versatility relies on three main features.

The first is the force between cells. Imagine being on a completely packed bus. Getting off requires you to push a path across multiple people. Cells are the same. Squishing past each other lets each control where they are in space and time based on their genetic instructions.

The second is coordination. To avoid cellular mayhem, cells use a bunch of biochemical signals to share their positions and movements as they lay out the general landscape of a developing embryo. Finally, cells can grab onto each other—dubbed cellular adhesion—with different levels of strength to build a vast library of tissues with different physical properties.

The robots’ design capture each of these features in 3D-printed hardware.

The bottom of each robot features eight motorized gears dotting the exterior. The bottom isn’t perfectly circular. Some sections are carefully carved out, so that neighbors can always grab onto each other and easily slide off without getting jammed—even when tightly packed. These are a bit like the grooved lids of peanut butter jars. Each gear only slightly peeks out of the housing, enough to grab onto another robot but also easily release it when needed.