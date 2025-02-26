French Scientists Beat China’s Fusion Record With 22-Minute Plasma Reaction

There’s no perfect form of energy. Coal and natural gas emit carbon dioxide. Solar and wind are intermittent. Nuclear is costly and creates radioactive waste. Geothermal and hydro are location-specific. Fusion would be about the closest we could get to a clean, abundant, sustainable way to produce electricity—except scientists haven’t yet figured out how to do it at scale.

Last week, however, a team in France got a step closer when they kept a plasma reaction going for longer than ever before.

Nuclear fusion uses extremely high pressures and temperatures to force hydrogen atoms to combine, or fuse. It’s what happens in stars—including the sun—and the reaction generates massive amounts of light, heat, and energy. Recreating this process in a controlled way on Earth is, unsurprisingly, an incredibly complex endeavor.

For a fusion reaction to work, the hydrogen atoms being used as fuel need to get hot enough that the electrons break away from the nucleus. This creates plasma—an energetic slurry of positive ions and negatively charged free electrons—which needs to be heated even more, until it reaches temperatures over 180 million degrees Fahrenheit (100 million Celsius). Then the super-hot plasma needs to be kept in a confined space long enough that the atoms collide and fuse.

This reaction can take place in a donut-shaped device called a tokamak. Tokamaks, which are one of several fusion reactor designs, use magnetic fields to coax particles in one direction, adding energy in the form of heat until the particles are moving so fast that when they collide, their nuclei fuse.

A key challenge is keeping the reaction going in a stable manner without damaging the reactor or causing a malfunction. This is what the WEST reactor in France accomplished last week by keeping a plasma reaction going for 1,337 seconds, or over 22 minutes. The existing record of 1,066 seconds—itself more than double the prior best result—was set by the EAST reactor in China a month ago.

Image Credit CEA Plasma in the WEST fusion reactor, pictured here, reached temperatures of 50 million degrees during the experiment.

“WEST has achieved a new key technological milestone by maintaining hydrogen plasma for more than twenty minutes through the injection of 2 [megawatts] of heating power,” Anne-Isabelle Etienvre, director of fundamental research at France’s Alternative Energies and Atomic Energy Commission (CEA), said in a statement. “Experiments will continue with increased power.”