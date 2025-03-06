Scientists Discover Thousands of New Microbial Species Thriving in the Mariana Trench

A human can’t survive in the Mariana Trench without protection. At its deepest, the trench plunges 35,000 feet below the surface of the Pacific Ocean to a region reigned by crushing pressure and darkness.

Yet somehow life finds a way. The hadal snailfish, with delicate fins and translucent body, roams the dark and freezing waters. Giant shrimp-like creatures up to a foot long scavenge fallen debris, including wood and plastic, and transparent eels with fish-like heads hunt prey. A carpet of bacteria breaks down dead sea creatures and plankton to recycle nutrients.

We’ve only scratched the surface of what thrives in the deepest regions of the ocean. But a large project has now added over 6,000 new microbes to the deep-sea species tally.

Called the Mariana Trench Environment and Ecology Research Project, or MEER for short, a team of scientists have collected sediment from the hadal zone—the deepest part of the ocean—in the Mariana Trench and two other areas. The investigation revealed thousands of new species and two adaptations allowing the microbes to thrive under intense pressure.

Another team assembled the genomes of 11 deep-sea fish and found a mutated gene that could boost their ability to survive. Sequencing the genome of a giant shrimp-like creature suggested bacteria boosted its metabolism to adapt to high-pressure environments.

Studying these mysterious species could yield new medications to fight infections, inflammation, or even cancer. They show how creatures adapt to extreme environments, which could be useful for engineering pressure- or radiation-resistant proteins for space exploration.

“The deep sea, especially hadal zones, represents some of the most extreme and least explored environments on Earth,” wrote study author Shunping He and colleagues at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. The project hopes to “push the boundaries of our understanding of life” in this alien world, added Shanshan Liu and her team at BGI research, in a separate study.

Meet MEER

Oceans cover roughly 70 percent of the Earth’s surface. Yet we know very little about their inhabitants, especially on the ocean floor.

Since the 1960s, multiple missions—some autonomous, others manned—have sought to explore the deepest part of the Pacific Ocean, the Mariana Trench. Over 30,000 feet deep, it could completely submerge Mount Everest.

The trench is an unforgiving environment. The pressure is over 1,000 times greater than that at sea level, and at Challenger Deep—the deepest point navigated to date—the temperature is just above freezing. The seabed there is shrouded in complete darkness.

Yet a manned descent 65 years ago found flatfish and large shrimp-like creatures thriving in the trench—the first signs that life could survive in such extreme environments. More recently, James Cameron, best known for directing films like Titanic, dived to nearly 36,000 feet and took footage that helped identify even more new species.

The deep sea, it seems, is a trove of alien species yet to be discovered. The MEER project is collecting specimens from the deepest trenches across the world to learn more.

MEER relies on a deep-sea submersible called Fendouzhe, which means striver or fighter in Chinese. Fendouzhe is self-propelled and can survive freezing temperatures and tremendous pressure. It holds three crew members and has two mechanical arms bristling with devices—cameras, sonars, drills.

The submersible reached the bottom of the Mariana Trench in 2020 followed by missions to the Yap Trench and Philippine Basin. Scientists on board gathered over 1,600 sediment samples from multiple hadal zones between 6 and 11 kilometers, or roughly 4 to 7 miles, under the sea.

Added to the punishing pressure and lack of light, the deep sea is low on environmental nutrients. It’s truly “a unique combination that sets it apart from all other marine and terrestrial environments,” wrote the authors.

Undersea Genes

Sediments hold genetic material that survives intact when brought to the surface for analysis.