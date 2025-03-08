This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through March 8)

Artificial Intelligence Eerily Realistic AI Voice Demo Sparks Amazement and Discomfort OnlineBenj Edwards | Ars Technica "In late 2013, the Spike Jonze film 'Her' imagined a future where people would form emotional connections with AI voice assistants. Nearly 12 years later, that fictional premise has veered closer to reality with the release of a new conversational voice model from AI startup Sesame that has left many users both fascinated and unnerved."

Tech Inside the Start of Project Stargate—and the Startup Powering ltAbram Brown | The Information "Just the scale of economics around [Stargate's] Abilene [datacenter project] is enormous, and Lochmiller made sure I understood that by comparing it to a familiar sight: Marc Benioff’s billion-dollar skyscraper in downtown San Francisco. 'In the Bay Area, the Salesforce Tower defines the city skyline, right?' he said. 'You take three Salesforce Towers, and that’s the amount of work that’s going on here.'"

Robotics This Kung Fu Robot Video Makes It Look Like the Uprising Has Already StartedTrevor Mogg | Digital Trends "Folks often joke about the so-called 'robot uprising,' but a new video of Unitree’s advanced G1 robot pulling some kung fu moves could well wipe the smile off their faces. Shared on Tuesday, the 15-second clip shows a baton-wielding human retreating from a robot that then kicks the baton clean out of his hand. Let’s just say that again: a baton-wielding human retreating from a robot."

Biotechnology De-Extinction Scientists Say These Gene-Edited ‘Woolly Mice’ Are a Step Toward Woolly MammothsJessica Hamzelou | MIT Technology Review "They’re small, fluffy, and kind of cute, but these mice represent a milestone in de-extinction efforts, according to their creators. The animals have undergone a series of genetic tweaks that give them features similar to those of woolly mammoths—and their creation may bring scientists a step closer to resurrecting the giant animals that roamed the tundra thousands of years ago."

Tech OpenAI Plots Charging $20,000 a Month For PhD-Level AgentsStephanie Palazzolo and Cory Weinberg | The Information "OpenAI executives have told some investors it planned to sell low-end agents at a cost of $2,000 per month to 'high-income knowledge workers'; mid-tier agents for software development costing possibly $10,000 a month; and high-end agents, acting as PhD-level research agents, which could cost $20,000 per month, according to a person who’s spoken with executives."

Space Firefly Releases Stunning Footage of Blue Ghost Landing on the MoonPassant Rabie | Gizmodo "The Texas-based company released a clip of Blue Ghost’s descent toward the moon followed by a smooth landing. The footage is a masterclass in lunar landings, capturing striking views of the lander emerging from a cloud of dust, its shadow stretching across the moon’s surface in a superhero-like stance."