These Tiny Liquid Robots Merge and Split Like ‘Terminator’

Our cells are like the ultimate soft robots. Made mostly of a liquid interior wrapped inside a fatty shell, they split, stretch, roam, and squeeze into every nook and cranny of the body.

Actual robots, not so much. Even soft robots made of flexible materials struggle to deform outside of the physical limits of their building blocks.

This month, a team from Korea introduced liquid robots inspired by biological cells. About the size of a grain of rice, each robot is made of water coated with Teflon particles. The gummy-candy-like blobs are controlled using sound waves and can slip through grated fences, chomp up debris, and skim across solid and liquid surfaces.

They can also function as tiny chemical reactors. In a test, the team directed two robots, each loaded with a different chemical, to jump off a ledge and merge together without breaking, allowing the chemicals to react inside their Teflon shells.

Because the robots are biocompatible, they could one day shuttle drugs to hard-to-reach areas of the body—potentially loading up on chemotherapies to kill tumors, for example. Formations with other molecular tools embedded within the bots could also help diagnose diseases.

“It is challenging to emulate biological forms and functions with artificial machines,” wrote the team. “[But] a promising avenue to tackle this problem is harnessing the supreme deformability of liquids while providing stable yet flexible shells around them.”

From T-1000 to Liquid Marbles

Those who have seen Terminator 2: Judgment Day will remember the film’s formidable robot antagonist. Made of liquid metal, the T-1000 deforms, liquifies, and reconstructs itself on demand, instantly healing damage to its body.

Scientists have long sought to capture this versatility in machines (without the killer robot angle, of course). Previous studies have used a variety of liquid metals that change their shape when subjected to electromagnetic fields. These unconventional robots—smaller than a fingertip—can split, merge, and transport cargoes on demand. But their high metal content makes them incompatible with most chemical reactions and biology, limiting their practical use.

Another way to build liquid robots is to encapsulate water or other liquids in an armor-like barrier. It’s a bit like making gummy candy with a squishy but supportive outer casing and a gushy core. In practice, researchers dust a hydrophobic powder onto a liquid drop, the mixture shrinks into a bead-like shape thanks to a physical phenomenon called capillary interaction.

These forces partly stem from the surface tension between a solid and liquid, like when you barely overfill a glass and the water forms a round top. Adding hydrophobic powder to small amounts of liquid stabilizes these forces, pushing water molecules into tiny beads that almost behave like solids.

Appropriately dubbed liquid marbles, these non-stick water drops can roll across surfaces. Researchers can control their movement using gravity and electrical and magnetic fields, allowing them to float and climb across terrain. Some versions can even shuttle ingredients from one place and release their cargo in another.

But classic liquid marbles have a weakness. Small fluctuations in temperature or force, such as squeezing or dropping, causes them to leak or fully collapse. So, the authors developed a stronger shell to make their marbles more durable.

Ice, Ice, Baby

First, the team searched for the best ratio of Teflon dust to water. They found that more dust on the surface led to stronger, more durable shells.