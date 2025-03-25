Technology Has Shaped Human Knowledge for Centuries. Generative AI Is Set to Transform It Yet Again.

Where would we be without knowledge? Everything from the building of spaceships to the development of new therapies has come about through the creation, sharing, and validation of knowledge. It is arguably our most valuable human commodity.

From clay tablets to electronic tablets, technology has played an influential role in shaping human knowledge. Today, we stand on the brink of the next knowledge revolution. It is one as big as—if not more so—the invention of the printing press or the dawning of the digital age.

Generative artificial intelligence is a revolutionary new technology able to collect and summarize knowledge from across the internet at the click of a button. Its impact is already being felt from the classroom to the boardroom, the laboratory to the rainforest.

Looking back to look forward, what do we expect generative AI to do to our knowledge practices? And can we foresee how this may change human knowledge, for better or worse?

The Power of the Printing Press

While printing technology had a huge immediate impact, we are still coming to grips with the full scale of its effects on society. This impact was largely due to its ability to spread knowledge to millions of people.

Of course, human knowledge existed before the printing press. Non-written forms of knowledge date back tens of thousands of years, and researchers are today demonstrating the advanced skills associated with verbal knowledge.

In turn, scribal culture played an integral role in ancient civilizations. Serving as a means to preserve legal codes, religious doctrines, or literary texts, scribes were powerful people who traded hand-written commodities for kings and nobles.

But it was the printing press—specifically the process of using movable type allowing for much cheaper and less labor-intensive book production—that democratized knowledge. This technology was invented in Germany around 1440 by goldsmith Johannes Gutenberg. Often described as the speaking of one-to-many, printing technology was able to provide affordable information to entire populations.

This exponential increase in knowledge dissemination has been associated with huge societal shifts, from the European Renaissance to the rise of the middle classes.

The printing press was invented in Germany around 1440. Daniel Chodowiecki/Wikipedia

The Revolutionary Potential of the Digital Age

The invention of the computer—and more importantly the connecting of multiple computers across the globe via the internet—saw the arrival of another knowledge revolution.

Often described as a new reality of speaking many-to-many, the internet provided a means for people to communicate, share ideas, and learn.

In the internet’s early days, USENET bulletin boards were digital chatrooms that allowed for unmediated crowd-sourced information exchange.

As internet users increased, the need for content regulation and moderation also grew. However, the internet’s role as the world’s largest open-access library has remained.

The Promise of Generative AI

Generative AI refers to deep-learning models capable of generating human-like outputs, including text, images, video, and audio. Examples include ChatGPT, Dall-E, and DeepSeek.