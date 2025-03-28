What Anthropic Researchers Found After Reading Claude’s ‘Mind’ Surprised Them

Despite popular analogies to thinking and reasoning, we have a very limited understanding of what goes on in an AI’s “mind.” New research from Anthropic helps pull the veil back a little further.

Tracing how large language models generate seemingly intelligent behavior could help us build even more powerful systems—but it could also be crucial for understanding how to control and direct those systems as they approach and even surpass our capabilities.

This is challenging. Older computer programs were hand-coded using logical rules. But neural networks learn skills on their own, and the way they represent what they’ve learned is notoriously difficult to parse, leading people to refer to the models as “black boxes.”

Progress is being made though, and Anthropic is leading the charge.

Last year, the company showed that it could link activity within a large language model to both concrete and abstract concepts. In a pair of new papers, it’s demonstrated that it can now trace how the models link these concepts together to drive decision-making and has used this technique to analyze how the model behaves on certain key tasks.

“These findings aren’t just scientifically interesting—they represent significant progress towards our goal of understanding AI systems and making sure they’re reliable,” the researchers write in a blog post outlining the results.

The Anthropic team carried out their research on the company’s Claude 3.5 Haiku model, its smallest offering. In the first paper, they trained a “replacement model” that mimics the way Haiku works but replaces internal features with ones that are more easily interpretable.

The team then fed this replacement model various prompts and traced how it linked concepts into the “circuits” that determined the model’s response. To do this, they measured how various features in the model influenced each other as it worked through a problem. This allowed them to detect intermediate “thinking” steps and how the model combined concepts into a final output.

In a second paper, the researchers used this approach to interrogate how the same model behaved when faced with a variety of tasks, including multi-step reasoning, producing poetry, carrying out medical diagnoses, and doing math. What they found was both surprising and illuminating.