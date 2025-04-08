What Makes the Human Brain Unique? Scientists Compared It With Monkeys and Apes to Find Out
Our closest relatives in the animal kingdom are wired up differently.
Image Credit
Andrey Tikhonovskiy on Unsplash
Share
Scientists have long tried to understand the human brain by comparing it to other primates. Researchers are still trying to understand what makes our brain different to our closest relatives. Our recent study may have brought us one step closer by taking a new approach—comparing the way brains are internally connected.
The Victorian palaeontologist Richard Owen incorrectly argued that the human brain was the only brain to contain a small area called the Hippocampus minor. He claimed that made it unique among the animal kingdom, and he argued, the human brain was therefore clearly unrelated to other species. We’ve learned a lot since then about the organization and function of our brain, but there is still much to learn.
Most studies comparing the human brain to that of other species focus on size. This can be the size of the brain, size of the brain relative to the body, or the size of parts of the brain to the rest of it. However, measures of size don’t tell us anything about the internal organization of the brain. For instance, although the enormous brain of an elephant contains three times as many neurons as the human brain, these are predominantly located in the cerebellum, not in the neocortex, which is commonly associated with human cognitive abilities.
Until recently, studying the brain’s internal organization was painstaking work. The advent of medical imaging techniques, however, has opened up new possibilities to look inside the brains of animals quickly, in great detail, and without harming the animal.
Our team used publicly available MRI data of white matter, the fibers connecting parts of the brain’s cortex. Communication between brain cells runs along these fibers. This costs energy and the mammalian brain is therefore relatively sparsely connected, concentrating communications down a few central pathways.
The connections of each brain region tell us a lot about its functions. The set of connections of any brain region is so specific that brain regions have a unique connectivity fingerprint.
In our study, we compared these connectivity fingerprints across the human, chimpanzee, and macaque monkey brain. The chimpanzee is, together with the bonobo, our closest living relative. The macaque monkey is the non-human primate best known to science. Comparing the human brain to both species meant we could not only assess which parts of our brain are unique to us, but also which parts are likely to be shared heritage with our non-human relatives.
Much of the previous research on human brain uniqueness has focused on the prefrontal cortex, a group of areas at the front of our brain linked to complex thought and decision making. We indeed found that aspects of the prefrontal cortex had a connectivity fingerprint in the human that we couldn’t find in the other animals, particularly when we compared the human to the macaque monkey.
A higher value means the brains are more different. JNeurosci/Rogier Mars and Katherine Bryant, CC BY-NC-ND
But the main differences we found were not in the prefrontal cortex. They were in the temporal lobe, a large part of cortex located approximately behind the ear. In the primate brain, this area is devoted to deep processing of information from our two main senses: vision and hearing. One of the most dramatic findings was in the middle part of the temporal cortex.
Be Part of the Future
Sign up to receive top stories about groundbreaking technologies and visionary thinkers from SingularityHub.
The feature driving this distinction was the arcuate fasciculus, a white matter tract connecting the frontal and temporal cortex and traditionally associated with processing language in humans. Most if not all primates have an arcuate fasciculus but it is much larger in human brains.
However, we found that focusing solely on language may be too narrow. The brain areas that are connected via the arcuate fasciculus are also involved in other cognitive functions, such as integrating sensory information and processing complex social behavior. Our study was the first to find the arcuate fasciculus is involved in these functions. This insight underscores the complexity of human brain evolution, suggesting that our advanced cognitive abilities arose not from a single change, as scientists thought, but through several, interrelated changes in brain connectivity.
While the middle temporal arcuate fasciculus is a key player in language processing, we also found differences between the species in a region more at the back of the temporal cortex. This temporoparietal junction area is critical in processing information about others, such as understanding others’ beliefs and intentions, a cornerstone of human social interaction.
In humans, this brain area has much more extensive connections to other parts of the brain processing complex visual information, such as facial expressions and behavioral cues. This suggests that our brain is wired to handle more intricate social processing than those of our primate relatives. Our brain is wired up to be social.
These findings challenge the idea of a single evolutionary event driving the emergence of human intelligence. Instead, our study suggests brain evolution happened in steps. Our findings suggest changes in frontal cortex organization occurred in apes, followed by changes in temporal cortex in the lineage leading to humans.
Richard Owen was right about one thing. Our brains are different from those of other species—to an extent. We have a primate brain, but it’s wired up to make us even more social than other primates, allowing us to communicate through spoken language.
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
Katherine is a postdoctural fellow in neuroscience at Aix-Marseille Université (AMU). Her work focuses on the anatomic changes that occur in baboon development from birth to adulthood, with a special focus on lateralization of grey and white matter. The analysis of these data will permit greater insight into the evolution of the substrate of human language. She plans to apply the same analysis to commonly studied model primate species to create valuable comparative resources for researchers investigating cognitive processes in model species. After training in evolutionary neuroanatomy and architectonics during her PhD, she received a Marie Skłodowska Curie Independent Fellowship to further her training in comparative neuroimaging methods with Rogier Mars, eventually developing comprehensive white matter atlases for the chimpanzee and gibbon. Her long-term research goals are to contribute brain organization resources that offer insight into the evolution of large brains across mammalian taxa.
Rogier is a professor of neuroscience at the University of Oxford. He explores what it is that makes brains the way they are. Primates, and especially humans, have exceptionally large brains for their body size. Between primates, brains differ in size and in their internal organization. Why is this? Rogier believes each brain is an adaptation to the particular environment its owner lives in. He tries to understand differences between brains as the result of deviations from ancestral brains that arose to deal with challenges in the environment. To study these question his group uses two complementary approaches. First, they study how the human brain is organized and works using a range of non-invasive brain imaging techniques, such as functional magnetic resonance imaging and transcranial magnetic stimulation. Second, they use magnetic resonance imaging to compare the organization of different brains. They scan the brains from deceased animals to study the size, location, and connections of different brain regions and compare these between species.
Related Articles
Brain Scans of Infants Reveal the Moment We Start Making Memories
New Tech Bends Sound Through Space So It Reaches Only Your Ear in a Crowd
A Massive AI Analysis Found Genes Related to Brain Aging—and Drugs to Slow It Down
Brain Scans of Infants Reveal the Moment We Start Making Memories
New Tech Bends Sound Through Space So It Reaches Only Your Ear in a Crowd
A Massive AI Analysis Found Genes Related to Brain Aging—and Drugs to Slow It Down
What we’re reading