Dark Energy Discovery Could Undermine Our Entire Model of Cosmological History

The great Russian physicist and Nobel laureate Lev Landau once remarked that “cosmologists are often in error, but never in doubt.” In studying the history of the universe itself, there is always a chance that we have got it all wrong, but we never let this stand in the way of our inquiries.

Last month, a press release announced groundbreaking findings from the Dark Energy Spectroscopy Instrument (DESI), which is installed on the Mayall Telescope in Arizona. This vast survey, containing the positions of 15 million galaxies, constitutes the largest three-dimensional mapping of the universe to date. For context, the light from the most remote galaxies recorded in the DESI catalogue was emitted 11 billion years ago, when the universe was about a fifth of its current age.

DESI researchers studied a feature in the distribution of galaxies that astronomers call “baryon acoustic oscillations.” By comparing it to observations of the very early universe and supernovae, they have been able to suggest that dark energy—the mysterious force propelling our universe’s expansion—is not constant throughout the history of the universe.

An optimistic take on the situation is that sooner or later the nature of dark matter and dark energy will be discovered. The first glimpses of DESI’s results offer at least a small sliver of hope of achieving this.

The Cosmic Inventory: the different components of the universe derived from the Planck Satellite observations of the CMB. Image from Jones, Martínez and Trimble, 'The Reinvention of Science.', CC BY-SA

However, that might not happen. We might search and make no headway in understanding the situation. If that happens, we would need to rethink not just our research, but the study of cosmology itself. We would need to find an entirely new cosmological model, one that works as well as our current one but that also explains this discrepancy. Needless to say, it would be a tall order.

To many who are interested in science this is an exciting, potentially revolutionary prospect. However, this kind of reinvention of cosmology, and indeed all of science, is not new, as argued in the 2023 book The Reinvention of Science.

The Search for Two Numbers

Back in 1970, Allan Sandage wrote a much-quoted paper pointing to two numbers that bring us closer to answers about the nature of cosmic expansion. His goal was to measure them and discover how they change with cosmic time. Those numbers are the Hubble constant, H₀, and the deceleration parameter, q₀.

The first of these two numbers tells us how fast the universe is expanding. The second is the signature of gravity: as an attractive force, gravity should be pulling against cosmic expansion. Some data has shown a deviation from the Hubble-Lemaître Law, of which Sandage’s second number, q₀, is a measure.

No significant deviation from Hubble’s straight line could be found until breakthroughs were made in 1997 by Saul Perlmutter’s Supernova Cosmology Project and the High-Z SN Search Team led by Adam Riess and Brian Schmidt. The goal of these projects was to search for and follow supernovae exploding in very distant galaxies.

These projects found a clear deviation from the simple straight line of the Hubble-Lemaître Law, but with one important difference: the universe’s expansion is accelerating, not decelerating. Perlmutter, Riess, and Schmidt attributed this deviation to Einstein’s cosmological constant, which is represented by the Greek letter Lambda, Λ, and is related to the deceleration parameter.

Their work earned them the 2011 Nobel Prize in Physics.

Dark Energy: 70% of the Universe

Astonishingly, this Lambda-matter, also known as dark energy, is the dominant component of the universe. It has been speeding up the universe’s expansion to the point where the force of gravity is overridden, and it accounts for almost 70 percent of the total density of the universe.

We know little or nothing about the cosmological constant, Λ. In fact, we do not even know that it is a constant. Einstein first said there was a constant energy field when he created his first cosmological model derived from General Relativity in 1917, but his solution was neither expanding nor contracting. It was static and unchanging, and so the field had to be constant.

Constructing more sophisticated models that contained this constant field was an easier task: they were derived by the Belgian physicist Georges Lemaître, a friend of Einstein’s. The standard cosmology models today are based on Lemaître’s work and are referred to as Λ Cold Dark Matter (ΛCDM) models.