Parkinson’s Patients Say Their Symptoms Eased After Receiving Millions of New Brain Cells

Grabbing a coffee cup seems easy. But you need to be able to move your hand, stretch it out, and keep it steady.

These movements are difficult for people with Parkinson’s disease. The disorder eats away at brain cells—called dopamine neurons—that control movement and emotion. Symptoms begin with tremors. Then muscles lock up. Eventually, the disease makes walking and sleeping difficult. Thinking gets harder, and as neurons die, people lose their concentration and memory.

Medications can keep some symptoms at bay, but eventually, their effects wear off. For nearly half a century, scientists have been exploring an alternative solution: Replacing dying dopamine neurons with new ones.

This month, two studies of nearly two dozen people with Parkinson’s showed the strategy is safe. A single transplant boosted dopamine levels for 18 months without notable side effects. Patients had fewer motor symptoms even when they stopped taking their regular medications.

The work stands out because instead of being tailored to each patient, the cells were ready-made. The teams grew new dopamine neurons from donors in the lab. These cells can multiply easily in petri dishes, forming a large supply of replacement cells for patients.

Malin Parmar at Lund University, who was not involved in the study, told Nature the results are “a big leap in the field.”

A Deteriorating Brain

Parkinson’s is the world’s second most common neurodegenerative disease, with up to 90,000 new cases a year in the US. Michael J. Fox, who played Marty McFly in Back to the Future and launched a foundation to find a Parkinson’s cure, is perhaps the most famous person living with the disease.

In Parkinson’s, neurons in the middle of the brain gradually die. Called the substantia nigra, the region is intricately connected with surrounding areas and is critical for movement and emotions. Although the entire area eventually deteriorates, neurons that pump out dopamine—a chemical that fine-tunes neural networks and functions—are first to go. This means the brain gradually loses dopamine as the disease progresses.

There are treatments but no cures.

One common medication, Levodopa, tackles symptoms. Neurons slurp up the drug and transform it into dopamine. But as brain cells gradually die, the medication becomes less effective. Levodopa also has side effects. Because midbrain wiring influences both addictive behaviors and motor control, flooding it with dopamine can change how people act, like increasing the risk of gambling addiction and other obsessive behaviors. Long-term use can also trigger random movements of the face, arms, and legs—a symptom called dyskinesia.

Brain implants that bridge broken connections in the midbrain are another treatment. Deep brain stimulation, for example, mimics natural brain signals to ease motor symptoms. Some implants are already approved for use, but they require surgery and monitoring and aren’t widely accessible.

Rather than patching a broken circuit with a temporary fix, what if we could replace broken dopamine neurons with fresh ones?

Stem-Cell Marathon

Stem cells offer a solution. These special cells can grow into any other type of cell under the right conditions, making them the perfect replacement for dying neurons.

Back in the 1980s, one team transplanted brain tissue rich in dopamine neurons into people with Parkinson’s. These patients experienced a boost of dopamine and improved motor control for years after the surgery. But the source was highly controversial: fetal brain tissue.

Although a “first proof-of-concept for cell transplantation therapy,” the trial raised “ethical concerns,” according to Hideyuki Okano at the Keio University Regenerative Medicine Research Center in Japan, who was not involved in the new studies.

As an alternative, scientists have learned to create stem cells in the lab. One method produces stem cell lines that can grow almost forever under the right conditions. In another, scientists chemically transform adult cells, often taken from the skin, into a stem-cell-like state. These are called induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs). Five years ago, a team converted iPSCs into dopamine neurons and transplanted them into a patient, improving symptoms for up to two years.