This Living Building Material Forms Bone-Like Structures and Could One Day Repair Itself

Fungi are master engineers capable of building vast networks underground. Now, researchers have harnessed their capabilities to create a living building material that could be a sustainable alternative to cement and one day even repair itself.

Nature has developed some impressive building materials that can often go toe-to-toe with the best human-made ones. Wood, coral, and bone have excellent strength-to-weight ratios, and they form at room temperature from readily available supplies.

It’s no wonder engineers have long dreamed of harnessing these powers in human-made structures. Now, scientists have combined fungus and bacteria to create a living material that stays alive for up to a month and can form bone-like structures. The researchers say this approach could one day be used to create structural components that repair themselves.

“We are excited about our results and look forward to engineering more complex and larger structures,” Chelsea Heveran at Montana State University, who led the study, told New Scientist. “When viability is sufficiently high, we could start really imparting lasting biological characteristics to the material that we care about, such as self-healing, sensing, or environmental remediation.”

The new material relies on a process called biomineralization. In this process, cells turn calcium in their environment into calcium carbonate deposits that harden underlying tissues or structures, as in the formation of bone or coral. But certain microbes can also produce calcium carbonate. Engineers have used the process to create “biocement” to seal cracks in oil-and-gas wells or produce masonry.

However, the microbes typically only live for a few days, leaving the final materials inert. Increasingly, scientists are working to create “engineered living materials” where the cells remain viable. These materials could repair themselves, photosynthesize, or sense their environment.

The Montana State researchers created their new material by combining the structural engineering capabilities of fungus (Neurospora crassa) with the biomineralization capabilities of bacteria (Sporosarcina pasteurii). They described the work in a recent paper in Cell Reports Physical Science.