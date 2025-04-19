This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through April 19)

Artificial Intelligence Google’s New AI Is Trying to Talk to Dolphins—SeriouslyIsaac Schultz | Gizmodo "The model is DolphinGemma, a cutting-edge LLM trained to recognize, predict, and eventually generate dolphin vocalizations, in an effort to not only crack the code on how the cetaceans communicate with each other—but also how we might be able to communicate with them ourselves."

Artificial Intelligence Microsoft Researchers Say They've Developed a Hyper-Efficient AI Model That Can Run on CPUsKyle Wiggers | TechCrunch "Microsoft researchers claim they’ve developed the largest-scale 1-bit AI model, also known as a 'bitnet,' to date. Called BitNet b1.58 2B4T, it’s openly available under an MIT license and can run on CPUs, including Apple’s M2."

Artificial Intelligence To Make Language Models Work Better, Researchers Sidestep LanguageAnil Ananthaswamy | Quanta Magazine "We insist that large language models repeatedly translate their mathematical processes into words. There may be a better way. ...In [two recent papers], researchers introduce deep neural networks that allow language models to continue thinking in mathematical spaces before producing any text. While still fairly basic, these models are more efficient and reason better than their standard alternatives."

Future Airbus Is Working on a Superconducting Electric AircraftGlenn Zorpette | IEEE Spectrum "Glenn Llewellyn, Airbus’s vice president in charge of the ZEROe program, described the project in detail, indicating an effort of breathtaking technological ambition. The envisioned aircraft would seat at least 100 people and have a range of 1,000 nautical miles (1,850 kilometers). It would be powered by four fuel-cell 'engines' (two on each wing), each with a power output of 2 megawatts."

Space Skepticism Greets Claims of a Possible Biosignature on a Distant WorldJohn Timmer | Ars Technica "So why are many astronomers unconvinced? To be compelling, a biosignature from an exoplanet has to clear several hurdles that can be broken down into three key questions: Is the planet what we think it is? Is the signal real? Are there other ways to produce that signal? At present, none of those questions can be answered with a definitive yes."

Energy Scientists Made a Stretchable Lithium Battery You Can Bend, Cut, or StabJacek Krywko | Ars Technica "It’s hard to use [standard lithium-ion batteries] in soft robots or wearables, so a team of scientists at the University California, Berkeley built a flexible, non-toxic, jelly-like battery that could survive bending, twisting, and even cutting with a razor."

Energy These Four Charts Sum Up the State of AI and EnergyCasey Crownhart | MIT Technology Review "Sure, you’ve probably read that AI will drive an increase in electricity demand. But how that fits into the context of the current and future grid can feel less clear from the headlines. ...A new report from the International Energy Agency digs into the details of energy and AI, and I think it’s worth looking at some of the data to help clear things up."