This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through May 3)

Biotechnology The US Has Approved CRISPR Pigs for FoodAntonio Regalado | MIT Technology Review "There’s a chance the Genus pigs could turn out to be the most financially valuable genetically modified animal ever created—the first CRISPR hit product to reach the food system. After the approval, the company’s stock value jumped up by a couple of hundred million dollars on the London Stock Exchange."

Space Eric Schmidt Apparently Bought Relativity Space to Put Data Centers in OrbitEric Berger | Ars Technica "In the nearly two months since former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt acquired Relativity Space, the billionaire has not said much publicly about his plans for the launch company. However, his intentions for Relativity now appear to be increasingly clear: He wants to have the capability to launch a significant amount of computing infrastructure into space."

Tech I Recorded Everything I Said for Three Months. AI Has Replaced My Memory.Joanna Stern | The Wall Street Journal "I willingly wore a $50 Bee Pioneer bracelet that records everything I say and uses AI to summarize my life—and send me helpful reminders. ...[This assistant] can recall every dumb, private, and cringeworthy thing that came out of my mouth. Is this the dawn of the AI surveillance state? Absolutely. Is it also the dream of hyper-personal, all-knowing AI assistants coming to life? Also absolutely."

Robotics Aurora’s Driverless Trucks Are Making Deliveries in TexasAndrew J. Hawkins | The Verge "After years of testing and validation, Aurora says its first fully autonomous tractor-trailers are operating on public highways in Texas. The company’s Class 8 trucks are now making customer deliveries between Dallas and Houston, having already completed 1,200 miles 'without a driver,' Aurora said."

ENERGY Grid-Scale Battery Storage Is Quietly Revolutionizing the Energy SystemUmair Irfan | Wired "This energy storage technology is harnessing the potential of solar and wind power—and its deployment is growing exponentially. ...If we can get it right, true grid-scale battery storage won’t just be an enabler of clean energy, but a way to upgrade the power system for a new era."

Robotics 2025 Is the Year of the Humanoid Robot Factory WorkerRussell Brandom | Wired "2025 looks set to be the year that multipurpose humanoid robots, until now largely confined to research labs, go commercial. Some have already taken their first tentative robot steps into paid work, with Agility Robotics’ Digit moving items in a warehouse and Figure’s eponymous biped shipping out to commercial customers last year."