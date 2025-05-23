Teaching AI Like a Kindergartner Could Make It Smarter

Despite the impressive performance of modern AI models, they still struggle to match the learning abilities of young children. Now, researchers have shown that teaching models like kindergartners can boost their skills.

Neural networks are typically trained by feeding them vast amounts of data in one go and then using this data to draw statistical patterns that guide the model’s behavior. But that’s very different from the way humans and animals learn, which typically involves gradually picking up new skills over the course of a lifetime and combining that knowledge to solve new problems.

Researchers from New York University have now tried to instill this kind of learning process in AI through a process they dub “kindergarten curriculum learning.”’ In a paper in Nature Machine Intelligence, they showed that the approach led to the model learning considerably faster than when using existing approaches.

“AI agents first need to go through kindergarten to later be able to better learn complex tasks,” Cristina Savin, an associate professor at NYU who led the research, said in a press release. “These results point to ways to improve learning in AI systems and call for developing a more holistic understanding of how past experiences influence learning of new skills.”

The team’s inspiration came from efforts to reproduce cognitive behavior in AI. Researchers frequently use models called recurrent neural networks to try and mimic the patterns of brain activity in animals and test out hypotheses about how these are connected to behavior.

But for more complex tasks these approaches can quickly fail, so the team decided to mirror the way animals learn. Their new approach breaks problems down into smaller tasks that need to be combined to reach the desired goal.

They trained the model on these simpler tasks, one after the other, gradually increasing the complexity and allowing the model to build on the skills it had previously acquired. Once the model had been pretrained on these simpler tasks, the researchers then trained it on the full task.