Explore Topics:
AIBiotechnologyRoboticsComputingFutureScienceSpaceEnergyTech
Artificial Intelligence

Teaching AI Like a Kindergartner Could Make It Smarter

Kids are expert learners. AI should take notes.

Edd Gent
May 23, 2025

Image Credit

Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

Share

Despite the impressive performance of modern AI models, they still struggle to match the learning abilities of young children. Now, researchers have shown that teaching models like kindergartners can boost their skills.

Neural networks are typically trained by feeding them vast amounts of data in one go and then using this data to draw statistical patterns that guide the model’s behavior. But that’s very different from the way humans and animals learn, which typically involves gradually picking up new skills over the course of a lifetime and combining that knowledge to solve new problems.

Researchers from New York University have now tried to instill this kind of learning process in AI through a process they dub “kindergarten curriculum learning.”’ In a paper in Nature Machine Intelligence, they showed that the approach led to the model learning considerably faster than when using existing approaches.

“AI agents first need to go through kindergarten to later be able to better learn complex tasks,” Cristina Savin, an associate professor at NYU who led the research, said in a press release. “These results point to ways to improve learning in AI systems and call for developing a more holistic understanding of how past experiences influence learning of new skills.”

The team’s inspiration came from efforts to reproduce cognitive behavior in AI. Researchers frequently use models called recurrent neural networks to try and mimic the patterns of brain activity in animals and test out hypotheses about how these are connected to behavior.

But for more complex tasks these approaches can quickly fail, so the team decided to mirror the way animals learn. Their new approach breaks problems down into smaller tasks that need to be combined to reach the desired goal.

They trained the model on these simpler tasks, one after the other, gradually increasing the complexity and allowing the model to build on the skills it had previously acquired. Once the model had been pretrained on these simpler tasks, the researchers then trained it on the full task.

Be Part of the Future

Sign up to receive top stories about groundbreaking technologies and visionary thinkers from SingularityHub.

100% Free. No Spam. Unsubscribe any time.

In the paper, the team tested the approach on a simplified digital version of a wagering task that mimics a real-world test given to thirsty rats. The animals are given audio cues denoting the size of a water reward. They must then decide whether to wait for an unpredictable amount of time or give up on the reward and try again.

To solve the challenge, the model has to judge the size of the reward, keep track of time, and figure out the average reward gained by waiting. The team first trained the model on each of these skills individually and then trained it to predict the optimal behavior on the full task.

They found that models trained this way not only learned faster than conventional approaches but also mimicked the strategies used by animals on the same task. Interestingly, the patterns of activity in the neural networks also mimicked the slow dynamics seen in animals that make it possible to retain information over long periods to solve this kind of time-dependent task.

The researchers say the approach could help better model animal behavior and deepen our understanding of the processes that underpin learning. But it could also be a promising way to training machines to tackle complex tasks that require long-term planning.

While the methods have so far only been tested on relatively small models and simple tasks, the idea of teaching AI the same way we would a child has some pedigree. It may not be long before our digital assistants get sent to school just like us.

Edd Gent
Edd Gent
Edd Gent

Edd is a freelance science and technology writer based in Bangalore, India. His main areas of interest are engineering, computing, and biology, with a particular focus on the intersections between the three.

Related Articles

Groups of AI Agents Spontaneously Create Their Own Lingo, Like People

Groups of AI Agents Spontaneously Create Their Own Lingo, Like People

Shelly Fan
Characters from the video game minecraft

DeepMind’s New AI Teaches Itself to Play Minecraft From Scratch

Shelly Fan
A 3D digiral render of a colorful, brain-like structure

What Anthropic Researchers Found After Reading Claude’s ‘Mind’ Surprised Them

Edd Gent
Groups of AI Agents Spontaneously Create Their Own Lingo, Like People
Artificial Intelligence

Groups of AI Agents Spontaneously Create Their Own Lingo, Like People

Shelly Fan
Characters from the video game minecraft
Artificial Intelligence

DeepMind’s New AI Teaches Itself to Play Minecraft From Scratch

Shelly Fan
A 3D digiral render of a colorful, brain-like structure
Artificial Intelligence

What Anthropic Researchers Found After Reading Claude’s ‘Mind’ Surprised Them

Edd Gent

What we’re reading

Be Part of the Future

Sign up to receive top stories about groundbreaking technologies and visionary thinkers from SingularityHub.

100% Free. No Spam. Unsubscribe any time.

SingularityHub chronicles the technological frontier with coverage of the breakthroughs, players, and issues shaping the future.

Follow Us On Social

About

  • About Hub
  • About Singularity

Get in Touch

  • Contact Us
  • Pitch Us
  • Brand Partnerships

Legal

  • Privacy Policy
  • Terms of Use
© 2025 Singularity