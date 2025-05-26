Evidence Shows AI Systems Are Already Too Much Like Humans. Will That Be a Problem?

What if we could design a machine that could read your emotions and intentions, write thoughtful, empathetic, perfectly timed responses—and seemingly know exactly what you need to hear? A machine so seductive, you wouldn’t even realize it’s artificial. What if we already have?

In a comprehensive meta-analysis, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, we show that the latest generation of large-language-model-powered chatbots match and exceed most humans in their ability to communicate. A growing body of research shows these systems now reliably pass the Turing test, fooling humans into thinking they are interacting with another human.

None of us was expecting the arrival of super communicators. Science fiction taught us that artificial intelligence would be highly rational and all-knowing, but lack humanity.

Yet here we are. Recent experiments have shown that models such as GPT-4 outperform humans in writing persuasively and also empathetically. Another study found that large language models (LLMs) excel at assessing nuanced sentiment in human-written messages.

LLMs are also masters at roleplay, assuming a wide range of personas and mimicking nuanced linguistic character styles. This is amplified by their ability to infer human beliefs and intentions from text. Of course, LLMs do not possess true empathy or social understanding—but they are highly effective mimicking machines.

We call these systems “anthropomorphic agents.” Traditionally, anthropomorphism refers to ascribing human traits to non-human entities. However, LLMs genuinely display highly human-like qualities, so calls to avoid anthropomorphizing LLMs will fall flat.

This is a landmark moment: when you cannot tell the difference between talking to a human or an AI chatbot online.

On the Internet, Nobody Knows You’re an AI

What does this mean? On the one hand, LLMs promise to make complex information more widely accessible via chat interfaces, tailoring messages to individual comprehension levels. This has applications across many domains, such as legal services or public health. In education, the roleplay abilities can be used to create Socratic tutors that ask personalized questions and help students learn.

At the same time, these systems are seductive. Millions of users already interact with AI companion apps daily. Much has been said about the negative effects of companion apps, but anthropomorphic seduction comes with far wider implications.

Users are ready to trust AI chatbots so much that they disclose highly personal information. Pair this with the bots’ highly persuasive qualities, and genuine concerns emerge.

Recent research by AI company Anthropic further shows that its Claude 3 chatbot was at its most persuasive when allowed to fabricate information and engage in deception. Given AI chatbots have no moral inhibitions, they are poised to be much better at deception than humans.

This opens the door to manipulation at scale to spread disinformation or create highly effective sales tactics. What could be more effective than a trusted companion casually recommending a product in conversation? ChatGPT has already begun to provide product recommendations in response to user questions. It’s only a short step to subtly weaving product recommendations into conversations—without you ever asking.