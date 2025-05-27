ChatGPT for Biology: A New AI Whips Up Designer Proteins With Only a Prompt

“Write me a concise summary of Mission Impossible characters and plots to date,” I recently asked ChatGPT before catching the latest franchise entry. It delivered. I didn’t need to understand its code or know its training dataset. All I needed to do was ask.

ChatGPT and other chatbots powered by large language models, or LLMs, are more popular than ever. Scientists are taking note. Proteins—the molecular workhorses of cells—keep our bodies running smoothly. They also have a language all their own. Scientists assign a shorthand letter to each of the 20 amino acids that make up proteins. Like words, strings of these letters link together to form working proteins, their sequence determining shape and function.

Inspired by LLMs, scientists are now building protein language models that design proteins from scratch. Some of these algorithms are publicly available, but they require technical skills. What if your average researcher could simply ask an AI to design a protein with a single prompt?

Last month, researchers gave protein design AI the ChatGPT treatment. From a description of the type, structure, or functionality of a protein that you’re looking for, the algorithm churns out potential candidates. In one example, the AI, dubbed Pinal, successfully made multiple proteins that could break down alcohol when tested inside living cells. You can try it out here.

Pinal is the latest in a growing set of algorithms that translate everyday English into new proteins. These protein designers understand plain language and structural biology, and act as guides for scientists exploring custom proteins, with little technical expertise needed.

It’s an “ambitious and general approach,” the international team behind Pinal wrote in a preprint posted to bioRxiv. The AI taps the “descriptive power and flexibility of natural language” to make designer proteins more accessible to biologists.

Pitted against existing protein design algorithms, Pinal better understood the main goal for a target protein and upped the chances it would work in living cells.

“We are the first to design a functional enzyme using only text,” Fajie Yuan, the AI scientist at Westlake University in China who led the team, told Nature. “It’s just like science fiction.”

Beyond Evolution

Proteins are the building blocks of life. They form our bodies, fuel metabolism, and are the target of many medications. These intricate molecules start from a sequence of amino acid “letters,” which bond to each other and eventually fold into intricate 3D structures. Many structural elements—a loop here, a weave or pocket there—are essential to their function.

Scientists have long sought to engineer proteins with new abilities, such as enzymes that efficiently break down plastics. Traditionally, they’ve customized existing proteins for a certain biological, chemical, or medical use. These strategies “are limited by their reliance on existing protein templates and natural evolutionary constraints,” wrote the authors. Protein language models, in contrast, can dream up a universe of new proteins untethered from evolution.

Rather than absorbing text, image, or video files, like LLMs, these algorithms learn the language of proteins by training on protein sequences and structures. EvolutionaryScale’s ESM3, for example, trained on over 2.7 billion protein sequences, structures, and functions. Similar models have already been used to design antibodies that fight off viral attacks and new gene editing tools.

But these algorithms are difficult to use without expertise. Pinal, in contrast, aims for the average-Joe scientist. Like a DSLR camera on auto, the model “bypasses manual structural specifications,” wrote the team, making it simpler to make your desirable protein.