Neurosymbolic AI Could Be the Answer to Hallucination in Large Language Models

The main problem with big tech’s experiment with artificial intelligence is not that it could take over humanity. It’s that large language models (LLMs) like Open AI’s ChatGPT, Google’s Gemini, and Meta’s Llama continue to get things wrong, and the problem is intractable.

Known as hallucinations, the most prominent example was perhaps the case of US law professor Jonathan Turley, who was falsely accused of sexual harassment by ChatGPT in 2023.

OpenAI’s solution seems to have been to basically “disappear” Turley by programming ChatGPT to say it can’t respond to questions about him, which is clearly not a fair or satisfactory solution. Trying to solve hallucinations after the event and case by case is clearly not the way to go.

The same can be said of LLMs amplifying stereotypes or giving western-centric answers. There’s also a total lack of accountability in the face of this widespread misinformation, since it’s difficult to ascertain how the LLM reached this conclusion in the first place.

We saw a fierce debate about these problems after the 2023 release of GPT-4, the most recent major paradigm in OpenAI’s LLM development. Arguably the debate has cooled since then, though without justification.

The EU passed its AI Act in record time in 2024, for instance, in a bid to be world leader in overseeing this field. But the act relies heavily on AI companies regulating themselves without really addressing the issues in question. It hasn’t stopped tech companies from releasing LLMs worldwide to hundreds of millions of users and collecting their data without proper scrutiny.

Meanwhile, the latest tests indicate that even the most sophisticated LLMs remain unreliable. Despite this, the leading AI companies still resist taking responsibility for errors.

Unfortunately LLMs’ tendencies to misinform and reproduce bias can’t be solved with gradual improvements over time. And with the advent of agentic AI, where users will soon be able to assign projects to an LLM such as, say, booking their holiday or optimizing the payment of all their bills each month, the potential for trouble is set to multiply.

The emerging field of neurosymbolic AI could solve these issues, while also reducing the enormous amounts of data required for training LLMs. So what is neurosymbolic AI and how does it work?

The LLM Problem

LLMs work using a technique called deep learning, where they are given vast amounts of text data and use advanced statistics to infer patterns that determine what the next word or phrase in any given response should be. Each model—along with all the patterns it has learned—is stored in arrays of powerful computers in large data centers known as neural networks.

LLMs can appear to reason using a process called chain-of-thought, where they generate multi-step responses that mimic how humans might logically arrive at a conclusion, based on patterns seen in the training data.

Undoubtedly, LLMs are a great engineering achievement. They are impressive at summarizing text and translating and may improve the productivity of those diligent and knowledgeable enough to spot their mistakes. Nevertheless they have great potential to mislead because their conclusions are always based on probabilities—not understanding.

A popular workaround is called human-in-the-loop: making sure that humans using AIs still make the final decisions. However, apportioning blame to humans does not solve the problem. They’ll still often be misled by misinformation.

LLMs now need so much training data to advance that we’re having to feed them synthetic data, meaning data created by LLMs. This data can copy and amplify existing errors from its own source data, such that new models inherit the weaknesses of old ones. As a result, the cost of programming AI models to be more accurate after their training—known as post-hoc model alignment—is skyrocketing.

It also becomes increasingly difficult for programmers to see what’s going wrong because the number of steps in the model’s thought process becomes ever larger, making it harder and harder to correct for errors.

Neurosymbolic AI combines the predictive learning of neural networks with teaching the AI a series of formal rules that humans learn to be able to deliberate more reliably. These include logic rules, like “if a then b”, which, for example, would help an algorithm learn that “if it’s raining then everything outside is normally wet”; mathematical rules, like “if a = b and b = c then a = c”; and the agreed upon meanings of things like words, diagrams, and symbols. Some of these will be inputted directly into the AI system, while it will deduce others itself by analyzing its training data and performing "knowledge extraction."