CAR T Therapy Wipes Out Deadly Metastasized Cancer in Mice

“Your cancer has spread” is terrifying news to hear. But it’s unfortunately common for people with colorectal cancer. The cancer is the third most common tumor globally and accounted for 930,000 deaths in 2020. One estimate suggests the disease could take up to 1.6 million lives in 2040.

Patients often die after colorectal cancer spreads to the liver, which makes removal extremely difficult. After the cancer metastasizes, treatment options are limited. Multiple rounds of full-body chemotherapy are the norm, but the therapy has severe side effects.

Patients have a survival rate of about 30 percent after five years, wrote Monica Casucci at IRCCS San Raffaele Scientific Institute and colleagues in a new paper.

The team’s research describes a more efficient, less toxic approach: CAR T therapy. Here, a patient’s own immune cells are extracted and fitted with proteins that enhance their ability to search and destroy cancers. The FDA first approved the revolutionary therapy in 2017 for people with a type of leukemia. Since then, six treatments have been approved for other blood cancers.

Casucci and her team have long sought to tackle metastasized colorectal cancer with CAR T. Compared to cancerous blood cells that naturally circulate in the bloodstream, solid tumors—for example, those in the colon, liver, or brain—are much harder to reach. The engineered cells must be directly infused into tumors with invasive surgery, an approach that’s even harder after a cancer has spread.

The new study aimed to treat solid tumors like blood cancer—with a single injection into a patient’s vein. The team engineered CAR T cells that could hunt down metastasized cancer cells. When infused into the veins of mice they found the engineered cells rapidly shrank tumors in the liver and large intestines without causing dangerous immune side effects.

The results “pave the way for a…clinical trial,” wrote the team.

Out-and-In

Our immune system already surveils cancer cells and sends T cells to destroy them before they expand. But cancers are tricky and rapidly mutate to evade the body’s immune defenses.

CAR T therapy uses genetic engineering to give natural T cells a boost.

Here’s how it usually works. Physicians first isolate T cells from a blood draw. They then insert genes encoding an extra “hook” protein that sits on the surface of the cells. This protein hook helps the cells locate and latch onto targeted cancer cells. Once infused back into the body, these superpowered cells are better at grabbing onto and destroying the cancer.

Success relies heavily on the hook’s design. These synthetic proteins—called CAR for chimeric antigen receptor—are designed to grab onto a specific cancer cell while ignoring healthy ones.

The first step is to find a protein target that’s unique to a type of cancer. Like all cells, the surface of cancer are dotted with proteins. These proteins form a sort of fingerprint.

Most blood cancers have similar fingerprints. But solid tumors are mashups of multiple cell types, each with its own signature, making it difficult to engineer targeted immune cells. These tumors can have attributes similar to healthy cells, wrote the team, meaning engineered T cells could inadvertently attack and cripple normal organs. Possible side effects also include cytokine release syndrome, where the immune system pumps out dangerously high levels of inflammatory molecules. In rare cases, the condition can be fatal.