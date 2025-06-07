This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through June 7)

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE At Secret Math Meeting, Researchers Struggle to Outsmart AILyndie Chiou | Scientific American "After throwing professor-level questions at the bot for two days, the researchers were stunned to discover it was capable of answering some of the world’s hardest solvable problems. 'I have colleagues who literally said these models are approaching mathematical genius,' says Ken Ono, a mathematician at the University of Virginia and a leader and judge at the meeting."

Robotics Amazon Prepares to Test Humanoid Robots for Delivering PackagesRocket Drew | The Information "Amazon is developing software for humanoid robots that could eventually take the jobs of delivery workers, according to a person who has been involved in the effort. In doing so, Amazon is paving the way to automate a major part of its operation, the delivery of parcels around the world."

Biotechnology Breakthrough in Search for HIV Cure Leaves Researchers ‘Overwhelmed’Kay Lay | The Guardian "The virus’s ability to conceal itself inside certain white blood cells has been one of the main challenges for scientists looking for a cure. ...Now researchers from the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity in Melbourne, have demonstrated a way to make the virus visible, paving the way to fully clear it from the body."

Biotechnology From No Hope to a Potential Cure for a Deadly Blood CancerGina Kolata | The New York Times "Multiple myeloma is considered incurable, but a third of patients in a Johnson & Johnson clinical trial have lived without detectable cancer for years after facing certain death. ...These results, in patients whose situation had seemed hopeless, has led some battle-worn American oncologists to dare to say the words 'potential cure.'"

Robotics Waymo Is Winning in San FranciscoMark Sullivan | Fast Company "The self-driving car service Waymo has been active in San Francisco for 20 months and has already captured 27% of the city’s rideshare market, according to new research compiled by Mary Meeker’s Bond venture capital firm. That rapid progress suggests the mainstreaming of self-driving car service could happen faster than once thought."

Robotics It’s Waymo’s World. We’re All Just Riding in It.Ben Cohen | The Wall Street Journal "[Waymo] cracked a million total paid rides in late 2023. By the end of 2024, it reached five million. We’re not even halfway through 2025 and it has already crossed a cumulative 10 million. At this rate, Waymo is on track to double again and blow past 20 million fully autonomous trips by the end of the year. 'This is what exponential scaling looks like,'”' said Dmitri Dolgov, Waymo’s co-chief executive, at Google’s recent developer conference."

Future Why Eric Schmidt, Jeff Bezos and Startups Are High On Space Data CentersEvan Robinson-Johnson | The Information "Orbital data centers have a tantalizing answer to the power problem: uninterrupted access to solar energy, without the hindrances of weather, night time and seasons. That means they could enjoy dramatically lower operating costs while also combatting climate change by reducing the reliance on fossil fuels, which currently account for 60% of total US energy consumption. That’s the theory, at least."

Future The Rise of ‘Vibe Hacking’ Is the Next AI NightmareMatthew Gault | Wired "In the near future one hacker may be able to unleash 20 zero-day attacks on different systems across the world all at once. Polymorphic malware could rampage across a codebase, using a bespoke generative AI system to rewrite itself as it learns and adapts. Armies of script kiddies could use purpose-built LLMs to unleash a torrent of malicious code at the push of a button."