This Ozempic-Like Drug Slashed Migraines by Half in a Small Trial

It starts with flashes of light. Zig-zag lines float across your vision. You feel a slight tingling in your cheeks and limbs. Then comes a stabbing headache so intense you forget everything—what you were doing, where you are, and how to compose yourself.

Scientists still don’t fully understand why migraines happen. Unlike dull headaches during a cold or pulsing headaches after a night of overindulgence, migraines are debilitating and strike at seemingly random times. Stress, lack of sleep, and bright lights could spark an attack—but the triggers vary between people, making them hard to predict.

Despite decades of research, few medications are available. But a surprising newcomer may change the field. Called liraglutide, the drug is in the same family as the blockbuster weight-loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, which have taken the world by storm.

In a small trial of 31 people with chronic migraines who didn’t respond to other treatments, liraglutide slashed the number of days they experienced migraines by over half. The drug worked remarkably fast, with most participants feeling relief within the first week.

Although the volunteers were obese—which increases the chance of migraines—subsequent analysis showed the drug lowered migraines even with minimal weight loss.

“Liraglutide may operate via different mechanisms [than weight loss], and represent a promising new approach to migraine prevention,” wrote the team.

Headache on Headache

Migraine has been a headache to study for decades. Although it affects nearly 15 percent of people worldwide, its origins in the brain remain mostly mysterious. The condition isn’t just a severe headache—people also experience nausea, dizziness, and sensitivity to light, sound, and smell.

Scientists originally thought migraines occurred because of blood vessel problems in the brain and treated the headaches with standard pain medications. But these don’t work well. Recent studies paint a far more complex picture of the condition. Migraines seem to stem from dysfunctional neural networks in certain brain regions, where neurons release messengers called neuropeptides that spark inflammation and dilate blood vessels in the brain.

These chemicals potentially increase intracranial pressure—that is, the brain pressing against the skull—and could act as a trigger for migraines.

Scientists investigating neuropeptides have already designed a migraine treatment. Called anti-CGRP drugs, these medications can be injected into the bloodstream to treat or prevent chronic migraine attacks. One controlled clinical study in 667 patients found that those who received injections experienced fewer days of head-splitting pain.

Although these drugs are effective and have relatively mild side effects, they’re expensive. This motivated the team to look for another way to lower brain pressure.

Chemical Polymath

Enter GLP-1 agonists. Most famously represented by Ozempic, these drugs skyrocketed to fame for their ability to slash weight, manage diabetes, and lower the risk of heart disease.

That’s not all they can do. The drugs target proteins called GLP-1 receptors, which are dotted on the surfaces of multiple cell types, including neurons, suggesting that beyond managing weight, they could regulate the brain too. One study found that daily injections of a GLP-1 drug slowed cognitive decline in people with mild Alzheimer’s disease. Another trial suggested the drugs could tackle alcohol addiction. How they work is still under investigation, but these clinical trials suggest GLP-1 drugs can impact the brain through chemical signaling, or perhaps pressure.

Previous studies found the drugs tinker with the amount of fluid in the brain. The organ is bathed in a nutritious soup called cerebrospinal fluid, which cushions it and removes waste. But the fluid can build up and increase intracranial pressure—potentially leading to migraines.

GLP-1 drugs might lower that pressure. An early study found a drug normalized dangerously high brain pressure in rats, like deflating an overblown balloon. A small randomized clinical trial in people with high intracranial pressure found the drug nearly restored it to normal.