This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through July 5)

Artificial Intelligence Large Language Models Are Improving ExponentiallyGlenn Zorpette | IEEE Spectrum "According to a metric [METR] devised, the capabilities of key LLMs are doubling every seven months. This realization leads to a second conclusion, equally stunning: By 2030, the most advanced LLMs should be able to complete, with 50 percent reliability, a software-based task that takes humans a full month of 40-hour workweeks. And the LLMs would likely be able to do many of these tasks much more quickly than humans, taking only days, or even just hours."

Robotics Amazon Is on the Cusp of Using More Robots Than Humans in Its WarehousesSebastian Herrera | The Wall Street Journal "The e-commerce giant, which has spent years automating tasks previously done by humans in its facilities, has deployed more than one million robots in those workplaces, Amazon said. That is the most it has ever had and near the count of human workers at the facilities."

Biotechnology Deaf Teenager and 24-Year-Old Gain Ability to Hear After Experimental Gene TherapyEllyn Lapointe | Gizmodo "Gene therapy has been effective for young children with genetic hearing loss, but this is the first study to show promising results in older patients. ...Just one month after the treatment, the majority of patients gained some hearing. Six months later, all 10 showed considerable hearing improvement, with the average volume of perceptible sound improving from 106 decibels (very loud) to 52 (much fainter)."

Space It Came From Outside Our Solar System, and It Looks Like a CometKenneth Chang | The New York Times "3I/ATLAS, earlier known as A11pI3Z, is only the third interstellar visitor to be discovered passing through our corner of the galaxy. ...With all the observations, 'There’s no uncertainty' that the comet came from interstellar space, Dr. Chodas said. The speed is too fast to be something that originated within the solar system."

Tech Half a Million Spotify Users Are Unknowingly Grooving to an AI-Generated BandRyan Whitwam | Ars Technica "Making art used to be a uniquely human endeavor, but machines have learned to distill human creativity with generative AI. Whether that content counts as 'art' depends on who you ask, but Spotify doesn't discriminate. A new band called The Velvet Sundown debuted on Spotify this month and has already amassed more than half a million listeners. But by all appearances, The Velvet Sundown is not a real band—it's AI."

Future It’s Bulletproof, Fire-Resistant and Stronger Than Steel. It’s Superwood.Christopher Mims | The Wall Street Journal "Its maker, startup InventWood, says it could someday replace steel I-beams in the skeleton of a building, while being impact-resistant enough for bulletproof doors. It’s also fire resistant—the outside carbonizes in a way that protects the inside, and it won’t sag in a fire like steel."