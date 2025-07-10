This Device Pulls Water From Thin Air—Even in Death Valley

It’s easy to take safe drinking water for granted. In most developed countries, access to safe water takes a simple flip of a kitchen tap or a run to the grocery store.

But over two billion people worldwide lack easy access to clean water, which can lead to diseases such as cholera. And the problem is getting worse as demand for water in farming and other industries increases.

One blue-sky solution may literally come from the sky. A team from MIT developed a window-sized portable device that pulls water vapor from the atmosphere. The sandwich-like contraption includes an origami-like hydrogel to capture moisture at night. As day breaks, it releases water vapor onto glass panels where the vapor condenses into drinking water.

The device, dubbed atmospheric water harvesting window, or AWHW, generated a modest amount of water in different environments—including a humid urban setting in Massachusetts and the desert of Death Valley.

It’s performance is “remarkable,” wrote Jiabin Liu and Shaoting Lin at Michigan State University, who were not involved in the work.

Liker solar panels, the device could produce more water if it was bigger or multiple were stacked into vertical “water farms.” For now, its portability could potentially aid thirsty hikers or soldiers trekking through hot terrain.

“We imagine that you could one day deploy an array of these panels, and the footprint is very small because they are all vertical,” said study author Xuanhe Zhao in a press release.

Compared to bottled water, the device is highly cost-effective. “The economic advantage makes it a potentially off-grid solution for communities facing persistent water scarcity,” wrote Liu and Lin. The device “offers a practical and deployable solution for providing affordable family-scale drinking water.”

Cheers

Thirst is deadlier than hunger. Our bodies need water to work. Without enough hydration, fatigue and dizziness rapidly set in. The brain struggles to process thoughts, while rising heart and breathing rates add stress to the body. Extended periods of dehydration can lead to multiple organ failure.

It’s no wonder people have invented ways to harvest drinkable water for millennia. From South America’s Atacama Desert to Egypt, archaeologists have found human-made piles of stone arranged so condensation from fog or dew trickles down the walls and is stored within.

We no longer need stones, but harvesting atmospheric water vapor as drinking water is just as valuable today. In one estimate, the air around us holds roughly 13,000 trillion kilograms of water—an abundant resource ripe for collection.

How? One idea is to use hydrogel as a sponge. Like the materials used in diapers, hydrogels soak up water vapor, but coaxing them to release it has been a challenge. Earlier approaches involved water-absorbing desiccants—like the packets inside some crunchy foods—that release water when heated. But this setup requires an additional energy source and is hard to scale up.

Another problem is that most hydrogels are rather “salty.” These soft and porous materials have microscopic networks of interconnecting channels that capture water vapor. It’s common to spike them with a type of naturally absorbent salt to capture even more. But these salts can leak into the water during extraction and make in undrinkable.