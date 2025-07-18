California Says 66% of Its Power Is Now From Renewable or Zero-Carbon Sources

As renewable energy takes over grids worldwide, the green transition has reached a crucial tipping point. California recently revealed the state got more than two-thirds of its energy from renewable or zero-carbon sources in 2023.

Rapidly falling costs for solar and wind power mean these renewable sources now match or even outperform fossil fuels in many markets. This has led to an explosion in renewable development in recent years that shows no sign of slowing despite growing pushback in some quarters.

California has long been the standard-bearer for green power in the US. And newly released data from the state government showed that 67 percent of retail electricity sales in 2023, the latest year for which data is available, came from solar, wind, hydro, nuclear, geothermal, and biomass.

“The world’s fourth largest economy is running on two-thirds clean power—the largest economy on the planet to achieve this milestone,” Governor Gavin Newsom said in a statement. “Not since the Industrial Revolution have we seen this kind of rapid transformation.”

The milestone represents a significant jump from the previous year, when renewables accounted for just 61 percent of sales, and a huge leap from the 41 percent they accounted for a decade ago. Newsom also highlighted that “clean energy” provided 100 percent of the state’s power for part of the day on nearly every day so far this year.

The state’s rapid transition to clean energy has helped cut CO2 emissions from the power sector by half since 2009, according to the press release, contributing significantly to a 20 percent decrease in overall emissions since 2000. California currently boasts over 21,000 megawatts of on-grid solar power as well as another 19,000 megawatts of privately owned capacity. Its battery storage capacity of 15,000 megawatts is over 20 times greater than it was in 2019.

“California has achieved yet another major milestone on our journey to a clean energy future. The latest numbers show how our state is demonstrating that clean energy is mainstream and is here to stay,” California Energy Commission chair David Hochschild said in the statement.