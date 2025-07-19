This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through July 19)

Artificial Intelligence OpenAI’s New ChatGPT Agent Tries to Do It AllReece Rogers | Wired "An agent, in this context, refers to an AI tool that is able to—or at least attempts to—navigate third-party software and websites and make decisions on its journey to complete digital tasks, following an initial set of instructions from the user. 'Agent' is the buzziest of buzzwords right now for companies looking to sell generative AI tools, especially those with an eye on enterprise customers."

Robotics Chinese Robotaxis Are Gunning for Global DominationTony Peng | IEEE Spectrum "The measure of robotaxi success isn’t flashy demos or tech-day reveals—it’s large-scale, commercial, fully autonomous public service. By that standard, Tesla remains far behind. Globally, only Alphabet’s Waymo and a handful of Chinese firms have overcome this barrier."

Artificial Intelligence Where Are All the AI Drugs?Veronique Greenwood | Wired "What’s special about this molecule, Ray says, isn’t just that it has survived the gauntlet thus far. It’s that REC-3565 'wouldn’t have come by human design.' Ray’s team, he believes, would not have made the logical leaps required to reach this point without using artificial intelligence. As the world’s pharma giants get caught up on AI, Recursion is among a group of startups betting everything on the technology."

Space A Solar System Internet? Space Laser Test Moves Us CloserPassant Rabie | Gizmodo "Scientists at the European Space Agency used a laser to communicate with a spacecraft 165 million miles (265 million kilometers) away in deep space for the first time, marking a major step forward in their efforts to build optical communication systems for future missions to the moon and beyond."

Future A Flying Taxi Finally Nears Takeoff With an Unlikely Boost From ToyotaSteve LeVine | The Information "We all grew up with wide-eyed ideas of flying cars—you know, one day zipping around town like the Jetsons. Their failure to materialize so disappointed investor Peter Thiel that he quipped: 'We wanted flying cars; instead we got 140 characters.' You’re free not to believe him, but JoeBen Bevirt is here to tell you we are now close—very close—to having flying cars."