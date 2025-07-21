AI-Designed Drugs Can Now Target Previously ‘Undruggable’ Proteins in Cancer and Alzheimer’s

Designing drugs is a bit like playing with Polly Pocket. The vintage toy is a plastic clam shell that contains a multi-bedroom house, a skating rink, a disco dance floor, and other fun scenarios. Kids snap tiny dolls into designated spots so they can spin them around or move them up and down on an elevator. To work, the fit between the doll and its spot has to be perfectly aligned.

Proteins and the drugs targeting them are like this. Each protein has an intricate and unique shape, with areas that grab other molecules to trigger physiological effects. Many of our most powerful drugs—from antibiotics to anti-cancer immunotherapies—are carefully engineered to snap onto proteins and alter their functions. Designing them takes months or years.

Thanks to AI, it’s now easier to map protein structure, find the hotspots, and design molecules—called “binders”—that grab onto each specific protein pocket.

Here’s where the comparison breaks down. Biological molecules aren’t made of rigid plastic. At least a third of proteins in our bodies contain shape-shifting parts called “intrinsically disordered regions.” Instead of folding into stable 3D structures with pockets for molecules to dock onto, these regions constantly change shape, making it nearly impossible to design binders.

Such proteins are implicated in a variety of diseases, including cancer and Alzheimer’s. Learning to target these tricky shapeshifters could spur a new class of drugs.

This week, a team from the University of Washington led by David Baker introduced a new AI tool that can design binders to grab onto shifty proteins. The AI generated binders to lock onto many previously “undruggable” proteins, including some implicated in cancer.

“Almost half of the human proteome is intrinsically disordered, yet we’ve had no reliable way to drug it. These studies change that by giving scientists everywhere new tools for binding the unstructured half of biology,” said Baker.

A Molecular Dance

Proteins are the workhorses of our bodies. They’re made of chains of molecules called amino acids that fold into complex shapes, like flat or twirly ribbons.

These 3D structures determine interactions with other proteins or drugs. With AI, it’s now possible to predict protein structure and engineer new proteins from scratch. These technologies, though powerful, are mostly limited to stable proteins—those that act a little like Lego blocks—or semi-dynamic proteins that shift from one stable structure to another.

Intrinsically disordered proteins are a different beast. These proteins don’t stabilize, behaving more like jellyfish than Lego blocks. Others contain disordered regions that interact with other proteins to transmit information.

The human proteome—the complete set of proteins in our body—encompasses millions of these interactions that “are responsible for dynamic functions,” wrote Alan Moses and Julie Forman-Kay at the University of Toronto, who were not involved in the study.

Scientists have long eyed these dynamic regions and proteins as targets for drugs. Engineering “jamming” peptides could potentially sever dangerous signals that lead to cancer, senescent “zombie cells,” and a wide range of diseases.

Most AI strategies have focused on proteins with relatively stable pockets for docking. But “because intrinsically disordered regions lack folded binding pockets, it is generally impossible to use existing structure-based machine learning design methods for disordered targets,” wrote Moses and Forman-Kay. Even generative AI that can design binders has struggled here.