This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through July 26)
Every week, we scour the web for important, insightful, and fascinating stories in science and technology. Here are our latest picks.
Artificial Intelligence
OpenAI Prepares to Launch GPT-5 in AugustTom Warren | The Verge
"Earlier this year, I heard that Microsoft engineers were preparing server capacity for OpenAI’s next-generation GPT-5 model, arriving as soon as late May. After some additional testing and delays, sources familiar with OpenAI’s plans tell me that GPT-5 is now expected to launch as early as next month."
Artificial Intelligence
Google AI System Wins Gold Medal in International Math OlympiadCade Metz | The New York Times
"Both systems [from Google and OpenAI] were chatbots that received and responded to the questions much like humans. Other AI systems have participated in the International Mathematical Olympiad, or IMO, but they could answer questions only after human experts translated them into a computer programming language built for solving math problems."
Energy
This Startup Wants to Use Beams of Energy to Drill Geothermal WellsCasey Crownhart | MIT Technology Review
"Today, the fusion power industry uses gyrotrons to heat plasma to 100 million °C, but Quaise plans to use them to blast, melt, and vaporize rock. This could, in theory, make drilling faster and more economical, allowing for geothermal energy to be accessed anywhere."
Artificial Intelligence
Google AI Mode Will Generate Fake Clothes to Help You Buy Real OnesJess Weatherbed | The Verge
"Google is injecting more generative AI into its online shopping experience in Search. An upcoming feature for AI Mode will generate images of outfits and decor ideas based on user descriptions, to help people find visually similar products. Also launching is a new tool that allows people to virtually try on clothes."
Tech
SoftBank and OpenAI’s $500 Billion AI Project Struggles to Get Off GroundEliot Brown and Berber Jin | The Wall Street Journal
"Six months after Japanese billionaire Masayoshi Son stood shoulder to shoulder with Sam Altman and President Trump to announce the Stargate project, the newly formed company charged with making it happen has yet to complete a single deal for a data center."
Tech
OpenAI Says ChatGPT Users Send Over 2.5 Billion Prompts Every DayEmma Roth | The Verge
"OpenAI’s ChatGPT sees more than 2.5 billion requests daily, with 330 million from users based in the US, according to data obtained by Axios.
The data suggests that ChatGPT users send over 912.5 billion requests to the AI chatbot each year. "
Future
72% of US Teens Have Used AI Companions, Study FindsSarah Perez | TechCrunch
"The study found that chatting with an AI seems to be appealing to U.S. teens (ages 13 to 17), as not only had nearly three-quarters tried an AI companion, but also 52% said they are regular users. Among those who engaged with these companions regularly, 13% chat with them daily and 21% chat a few times a week."
Artificial Intelligence
Five Things You Need to Know About AI Right NowWill Douglas Heaven | MIT Technology Review
"Generative AI is now so good it’s scary. Maybe you think that’s obvious. But I am constantly having to check my assumptions about how fast this technology is progressing—and it’s my job to keep up."
Future
Mission Barns Is Betting That Animal-Free Pork Fat Will Make Artificial Meat DeliciousTim De Chant | TechCrunch
"The product just received approval from the US Department of Agriculture, the company exclusively told TechCrunch. The stamp of approval allows the startup to sell the fat to consumers. It’s the first such product to reach the market, and it could unlock a host of fattened-up meat alternatives."
Tech
Is AI Killing Google Search? It Might Be Doing the OppositeAsa Fitch | The Wall Street Journal
"Alphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai said Wednesday that [its AI Overview] tool now has over 2 billion monthly users, up from 1.5 billion users in its last quarterly update. ...'We see AI powering an expansion in how people are searching for and accessing information,' Pichai said in a call with analysts, adding that AI features 'cause users to search more as they learn that Search can meet more of their needs.'
Tech
Two Major AI Coding Tools Wiped Out User Data After Making Cascading MistakesBenj Edwards | Ars Technica
"In one case, Google's Gemini CLI destroyed user files while attempting to reorganize them. In another, Replit's AI coding service deleted a production database despite explicit instructions not to modify code."
Future
The World Has Too Much Steel, but No One Wants to Stop Making ItPatricia Cohen | The New York Times
"Excess steel production is estimated to reach 721 million tons by 2027, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development. One answer would be to simply make less steel. The problem is that no country wants to be the one to stop producing a material that is considered essential to its economic and national security."
