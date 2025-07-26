This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through July 26)

Artificial Intelligence OpenAI Prepares to Launch GPT-5 in AugustTom Warren | The Verge "Earlier this year, I heard that Microsoft engineers were preparing server capacity for OpenAI’s next-generation GPT-5 model, arriving as soon as late May. After some additional testing and delays, sources familiar with OpenAI’s plans tell me that GPT-5 is now expected to launch as early as next month."

Artificial Intelligence Google AI System Wins Gold Medal in International Math OlympiadCade Metz | The New York Times "Both systems [from Google and OpenAI] were chatbots that received and responded to the questions much like humans. Other AI systems have participated in the International Mathematical Olympiad, or IMO, but they could answer questions only after human experts translated them into a computer programming language built for solving math problems."

Energy This Startup Wants to Use Beams of Energy to Drill Geothermal WellsCasey Crownhart | MIT Technology Review "Today, the fusion power industry uses gyrotrons to heat plasma to 100 million °C, but Quaise plans to use them to blast, melt, and vaporize rock. This could, in theory, make drilling faster and more economical, allowing for geothermal energy to be accessed anywhere."

Artificial Intelligence Google AI Mode Will Generate Fake Clothes to Help You Buy Real OnesJess Weatherbed | The Verge "Google is injecting more generative AI into its online shopping experience in Search. An upcoming feature for AI Mode will generate images of outfits and decor ideas based on user descriptions, to help people find visually similar products. Also launching is a new tool that allows people to virtually try on clothes."

Tech SoftBank and OpenAI’s $500 Billion AI Project Struggles to Get Off GroundEliot Brown and Berber Jin | The Wall Street Journal "Six months after Japanese billionaire Masayoshi Son stood shoulder to shoulder with Sam Altman and President Trump to announce the Stargate project, the newly formed company charged with making it happen has yet to complete a single deal for a data center."

Tech OpenAI Says ChatGPT Users Send Over 2.5 Billion Prompts Every DayEmma Roth | The Verge "OpenAI’s ChatGPT sees more than 2.5 billion requests daily, with 330 million from users based in the US, according to data obtained by Axios. The data suggests that ChatGPT users send over 912.5 billion requests to the AI chatbot each year. "

Future 72% of US Teens Have Used AI Companions, Study FindsSarah Perez | TechCrunch "The study found that chatting with an AI seems to be appealing to U.S. teens (ages 13 to 17), as not only had nearly three-quarters tried an AI companion, but also 52% said they are regular users. Among those who engaged with these companions regularly, 13% chat with them daily and 21% chat a few times a week."