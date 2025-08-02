This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through August 2)

Artificial Intelligence Inside OpenAI’s Rocky Path to GPT-5Stephanie Palazzolo, Erin Woo, and Amir Efrati | The Information "OpenAI is now nearing the release of GPT-5, its next flagship AI model, which improves upon existing models’ ability to complete practical computer programming and math tasks, among other things, according to people who have used it or are familiar with the company’s internal evaluations. ...The improvements won’t be comparable to the leaps in performance of earlier GPT-branded models, such as the improvements between GPT-3 in 2020 and GPT-4 in 2023, one of the people said."

Biotechnology The First Widespread Cure for HIV Could Be in ChildrenDavid Cox | Wired "In a study published last year, Goulder described how all five remained in remission, despite having not received regular antiretroviral medication for some time, and in one case, up to 17 months. In the decades-long search for an HIV cure, this offered a tantalizing insight: that the first widespread success in curing HIV might not come in adults, but in children."

TECH Big Tech’s $400 Billion AI Spending Spree Just Got Wall Street’s BlessingRolfe Winkler, Nate Rattner, and Sebastian Herrera | The Wall Street Journal "Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and Meta Platforms are set to spend nearly $400 billion this year on capital expenditures, largely to build their artificial-intelligence infrastructure. That is more than the European Union spent on defense last year. Those firms and others plan to boost outlays even more. Morgan Stanley projects $2.9 trillion in spending from 2025 to 2028 on chips, servers and data-center infrastructure."

Biotechnology Scientists Are Learning to Rewrite the Code of LifeCarl Zimmer | The New York Times "Over the past decade, scientists have built microbes with smaller [genetic] codes that lack some of [their natural] redundancy. A new study, published Thursday in the journal Science, describes a microbe with the most streamlined genetic code yet. Remarkably, the engineered bacteria can run on an abridged code, making it clear that a full genetic code isn’t required for life."

Science Physicists Create First-Ever Antimatter Qubit, Making the Quantum World Even WeirderGayoung Lee | Gizmodo "This hard work paid off; the antiproton performed a stable quantum swing for 50 seconds—a motion akin to how qubits exist in superpositions of states, which theoretically could allow them to store exponential loads of information."

Energy AI in Wyoming May Soon Use More Electricity Than State’s Human ResidentsBenj Edwards | Ars Technica "On Monday, Mayor Patrick Collins of Cheyenne, Wyoming, announced plans for an AI data center that would consume more electricity than all homes in the state combined, according to The Associated Press. The facility, a joint venture between energy infrastructure company Tallgrass and AI data center developer Crusoe, would start at 1.8 gigawatts and scale up to 10 gigawatts of power use."