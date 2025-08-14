In a First, Diabetic Man Receives Insulin-Producing Cells His Body Won’t Reject—No Needles or Pills

A new treatment for type 1 diabetes is moving closer to reality.

In late 2024, a 46-year-old Swedish man received 17 injections of a unique pancreatic cell cocktail. The cells, donated from a healthy stranger, had been stripped of two critical genes that trigger immune rejection.

For the next three months, the cells evaded the recipient’s immune system and produced insulin, all without the need for immunosuppressive drugs. Results from the trial, the first of its kind, were published this month in The New England Journal of Medicine.

“It’s a major breakthrough, and it’s remarkable,” Bernhard Hering at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, who wasn’t involved in the study, told Science.

In type 1 diabetes, the body’s immune system attacks and destroys pancreatic cells that pump out insulin, making it difficult to control blood sugar levels. The disease can be managed with carefully timed insulin injections. But it’s a treatment, not a cure.

“Intensive insulin therapy delays the onset and slows the progression of long-term complications,” and it’s been used for more than 100 years, wrote study author Per‑Ola Carlsson and team at Uppsala University, who collaborated with Sana Biotechnology on the study. But people with type 1 diabetes still have a higher risk of serious heart and blood-vessel problems and a shortened lifespan.

A cure would replace damaged cells with healthy ones. Insulin-producing cells clump together with other pancreatic cells into rounded blobs called islets. These can be isolated and transplanted into people with diabetes—often multiple at a time—as a sort of back-up generator to produce insulin. But the recipient has to take immunosuppressive drugs for life, which dampens their ability to fight off infections and increases the risk of cancer. Cells that evade the immune system could, in theory, provide long-term care and better quality of life.

An Immune Puzzle

The immune system is a cellular brigade, effective at fighting off infectious diseases. But it can also become an adversary in transplantation.

Each cell has a unique protein fingerprint on its surface. The immune system recognizes these as either friend—part of the body—or foe. Islet cells from a stranger immediately activate a swarm of immune attacks.

Killer T cells, true to their name, release proteins that tear the transplanted cells apart. B cells churn out a slurry of antibodies that grab onto the transplants and activate a cascade of immune proteins to recruit other cell types, such as macrophages—giant blobs that literally eat up any tagged enemy—and natural killer cells. The latter are immune-system assassins, capable of killing cells that lack normal proteins that would usually mark them as friendly.

The entire immune brigade activates after a transplant and this leads to rejection. Without immunosuppressive drugs, donated islets can’t survive in people with diabetes.

A Solution in the Genes

A few years back, the authors of the new study found a way to strip immune-triggering proteins from donated islet cells.

They zeroed in on two major proteins, HLA-I and HLA-II, that dot the cells’ surfaces. Using the gene-editing system, CRISPR, they snipped out genes encoding both proteins. Theoretically, this would protect the cells from immune rejection.

But the strategy is a double-edged sword. The proteins are normal parts of a cell. Getting rid of them causes the immune system to view the engineered cells suspiciously and target them with natural killer cells. So, the team added another protein called CD47. This protein acted like camouflage shielding the cells from the immune brigade.

Tests in diabetic models of mice and a monkey found both incorporated the cells without needing immunosuppressants. Results from the monkey were especially promising. The engrafted cells pumped out enough insulin to sustain the animal’s blood sugar levels for at least six months without the need for additional insulin and no observed side effects.

Encouraged by the results, the team started a clinical trial. They took islets from a 60-year-old donor with the same blood type as the trial recipient and edited them. Not all cells retained the changes. Although nearly all were stripped of immune-triggering HLA proteins, less than half contained the added immune-soothing CD47 protein.