A Humanoid Robot Is Now on Sale for Under $6,000—What Can You Do With It?

You might have noticed that humanoid robots are having a bit of a moment. From Tesla’s Optimus to Figure AI’s Figure 02, these machines are no longer just science fiction—they’re walking, and in some cases, cartwheeling into the real world.

Now China’s Unitree Robotics, best known for its nimble quadruped robots, has unveiled something that’s turning heads: the Unitree R1.

For one thing, it’s a humanoid robot priced at under $6,000. That’s not pocket change, but it’s orders of magnitude cheaper than most robots in its class, which can run into tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The R1 packs serious mobility, sensors, and AI potential into a package that could fit in a university lab, a workspace—or even, if you’re adventurous, your living room.

What Can the R1 Do?

The Unitree R1 is around 1.2 meters tall and weighs roughly 25 kilograms (similar to a packed suitcase). This makes it compact and relatively easy to move around. It’s equipped with 24 to 26 degrees of freedom (think of these as “joints” that allow it to bend, twist, and rotate), giving it a surprisingly human-like range of motion. It can walk, squat, wave, balance, kick and—according to Unitree’s own demos—pull off athletic tricks like cartwheels.

It’s loaded with sensors: cameras to see in 3D, microphones to hear where sounds are coming from, and wireless connections to talk to other devices. Its built-in computer can handle both what it sees and hears at the same time, and you can even give it extra computing power if you buy Nvidia’s Jetson Orin, a high-performance computer often used in AI projects which retails for about $249. It’s like adding a “turbo boost” that lets the robot handle more demanding tasks such as advanced image recognition, real-time decision-making, or running complex software like the real-time 3D graphics platform Unreal Engine.

Battery life is about an hour, with a quick-release system that lets you swap in a fresh battery. That’s not a full day’s work, but it’s enough for short bursts of training, testing, or demonstration. At least for most research teams, that’s plenty.

Here’s the thing: while the R1’s hardware is impressive, the software is still finding its feet. For example, Unitree’s website says that users need to “understand the limitations” of humanoid robots before making a purchase, reflecting constraints to the robot’s autonomy. This is not unique to Unitree; it’s the state of the humanoid robotics field as a whole. The challenge isn’t just making a robot move; it’s making it understand, adapt and interact safely in unpredictable real-world environments.

Right now, much of what we see in humanoid demos is either scripted routines or teleoperation (remote control). But in research labs, there’s exciting work happening to bridge that gap—from task-specific AI such as teaching a robot to sort packages, to fundamental skills like maintaining balance, responding to uneven terrain, and fine-tuning finger dexterity for delicate object handling.

Humanoid robots like the R1 provide a platform where all these capabilities can be tested in one body. The hardware says: “I can do it.” The software still has to figure out how.