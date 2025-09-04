New mRNA Cancer Vaccine Wipes Out Multiple Types of Cancer in Mice

Cancer puts up a formidable defense. As cancer cells grow, they pump out molecules that weaken and confuse attacking immune cells, lowering their ability to fight off tumors.

A team from the University of Florida have now found a way to “wake up” the immune system, such that immune cells regain their cancer-fighting abilities. An injection made with the mRNA technology used in Covid vaccines—with some small tweaks—paired up with a commonly used cancer immunotherapy medication to destroy skin, bone, and brain tumors in mice.

The treatment differs from previous anti-cancer drugs. Rather than directly targeting cancer cells, mRNA vaccines generate proteins that signal the presence of cancers and rev up the immune system. Because they’re not specific to any one type of cancer, the strategy could bolster immunotherapy treatment of multiple cancers.

The “very unexpected and exciting” finding “is a proof of concept that these vaccines potentially could be commercialized as universal cancer vaccines to sensitize the immune system against a patient’s individual tumor,” said Elias Sayour, who led the study, in a press release.

Molecular Fog

As cancers grow, they evade their natural predator—the immune system.

Most cancers have proteins that immune T cells recognize as foreign, marking them as targets for destruction. Other parts of the immune system also take action, pumping out bullet-like molecules called cytokines that destroy cancerous cells.

But tumor cells can counter the attack. With time, they build a fortress—called the tumor microenvironment—packed with molecules that reduce immune-cell efficacy. This molecular fog prevents the body’s defenses from recognizing the dangerous cells and lets them grow. Some molecules also actively shut down surveilling T cells, kneecapping the immune response.

One way to overcome this is to boost the immune system with immunotherapy. These drugs, called immune checkpoint inhibitors, artificially ramp up immunity to destroy cancer cells. While they have “revolutionized cancer therapy,” they still rely on T cells to recognize cancer—which remains a struggle because of the protective barrier, wrote the team.

Another strategy is to find and break down the molecular signaling making up the barrier.

Decades of research have homed in on proteins called interferons. These messengers usually alert the immune system after a viral infection or when they find cancer. Increasing their activity seems reasonable as an anti-cancer treatment. But interferons are double agents. Some mask developing tumors from immune cells’ watchful eyes, and overproduction triggers chronic inflammation that also increases cancer resilience to immunotherapies.

Trojan Horse

The new study waded into these muddy immune waters to parse the effect of interferons in cancer development. The proteins trigger multiple downstream signals that can rapidly alter tumor growth and the tumor barrier against immune attacks.

After analyzing cancer growth and spread in mice with multiple types of tumors—skin, bone, and brain—the team found an early window in which increased interferon activity led to worse health outcomes.

Most of the proteins regulating interferons were in tumors, making them a perfect target for immune cells. Increasing the levels of these proteins could “wake up” the immune system and get attacking cells to penetrate the cancer barrier.