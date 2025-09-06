This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through September 6)

Robotics This Robot Only Needs a Single AI Model to Master Humanlike MovementsWill Knight | Wired "The new Atlas work is a big sign that robots are starting to experience the kind of equivalent advances in robotics that eventually led to the general language models that gave us ChatGPT in the field of generative AI."

Artificial Intelligence ‘World Models,’ an Old Idea in AI, Mount a ComebackJohn Pavlus | Quanta Magazine "You're carrying around in your head a model of how the world works. ...The deep learning luminaries Yann LeCun (of Meta), Demis Hassabis (of Google DeepMind), and Yoshua Bengio (of Mila, the Quebec Artificial Intelligence Institute) all believe world models are essential for building AI systems that are truly smart, scientific and safe."

Artificial Intelligence Synthesia’s AI Clones Are More Expressive Than Ever. Soon They’ll Be Able to Talk Back.Rhiannon Williams | MIT Technology Review "This demonstration shows how much harder it’s becoming to distinguish the artificial from the real. And before long, these avatars will even be able to talk back to us. But how much better can they get? And what might interacting with AI clones do to us?"

Tech Anthropic to Pay at Least $1.5 Billion in Landmark Copyright SettlementMelissa Korn and Jeffrey A. Trachtenberg | The Wall Street Journal "The settlement could influence the outcome of pending litigation between other media companies and AI firms, and may push the tech companies to seek licensing agreements with content owners whose works are considered vital for training purposes."

Future Why Anthropic’s Coding Prediction Hasn’t Panned OutStephanie Palazzolo and Rocket Drew | The Information "In March, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei predicted that AI would be writing 90% of all code in three to six months. It’s been over six months since then, so how does Amodei’s prediction hold up? We asked Anthropic’s chatbot Claude. 'Grade: F (Failed Prediction),' begins Claude’s answer. 'The prediction that AI would be writing 90% of all code within 3-6 months was wildly off the mark.'"

Artificial Intelligence Cutting-Edge AI Was Supposed to Get Cheaper. It’s More Expensive Than Ever.Christopher Mims | The Wall Street Journal "The latest AI models are doing more 'thinking,' especially when used for deep research, AI agents, and coding. So while the price of a unit of AI, known as a token, continues to drop, the number of tokens needed to accomplish many tasks is skyrocketing. It’s the opposite of what many analysts and experts predicted even a few months ago."