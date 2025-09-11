In a First, Scientists Record Decision-Making as It Happens Across a Whole Mouse Brain

We’re constantly making decisions. If I get the pumpkin spice latte, would it make me happier than my usual black coffee? If I go the scenic route on a trip, would it be worth the extra time?

Past and current experiences affect each decision. By imaging the brain, scientists have long known multiple regions collaborate to pull in memories and integrate them with what we’re seeing, hearing, and thinking when weighing options. But because the resolution is relatively low, we’ve only had a rough sketch of the intricate neural connections involved.

A global collaboration is now digging deeper. In a technological feat, the International Brain Laboratory released a large, dynamic brain map of mice navigating a difficult decision-making task.

Launched in 2017, the group seeks to link brain activity with behavior, one of the holy grails in neuroscience. It’s been an uphill struggle. Prior attempts could only measure small regions, and individual teams used their own behavioral tests, making it difficult to integrate data.

The new collaboration gathered neural electrical recordings in mice from multiple labs across the globe using a standardized procedure. Overall, the scientists used nearly 700 brain implants to record neural activity in 139 mice, capturing the activity of 620,000 neurons across the brain.

“This is the first time anyone has produced a full, brain-wide map of the activity of single neurons during decision-making. The scale is unprecedented … [which] together represent[s] 95 percent of the mouse brain volume,” said study author Alexandre Pouget at the University of Geneva in a press release.

Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Despite decades of research, scientists still don’t fully understand how we make up our minds.

Say you’re hiking and encounter a bear. The brain immediately goes into hyper mode: The visual cortex identifies the brown thing as a bear and transmits this to the brain’s emotion centers. The latter activate to produce a sense of fear and ask the memory regions what to do. These calculations direct a motor response—back away, make yourself big, or quick-draw that bear spray.

Multiple neural networks fire up to reach the decision, but scientists are divided on how the system works. One camp thinks the brain could combine memories—say, YouTube videos of how to avoid bears—with the fact you’re seeing a bear in high-level brain regions. This hypothesis predicts memories, or prior information, only inform actions at later stages.

Another camp believes the opposite. Rather than waiting until the last second, all regions of the brain—including early sensory systems—incorporate memories to decide the best response. This process could better spread communication throughout the brain.

Neural Gambling

Like spies tapping phone lines, the authors of the new study hoped to settle the debate by listening in on the chatter of hundreds of thousands of brain cells.

The effort piggy-backed on an International Brain Laboratory dataset that used 699 Neuropixels, an open-source brain implant, to record the electrical firing of individual neurons in mice. The team strategically placed the devices across nearly 280 brain regions in over a hundred mice. They tried to keep the recordings relatively uniform as they tackled the same task across all collaborating labs.

Every lab taught the critters to perform the same difficult challenge. Each mouse entered an arcade of sorts and was shown a black-and-white grating—think zebra skin—on either the left or right side of a screen. They then had to use their front paws to turn a tiny wheel, moving the image to the center within a minute.