Imagine you had an unlimited budget for individual tutors offering hyper-personalized courses that maximized learners’ productivity and skills development. This summer I previewed this idea—with a ridiculous and solipsistic test.

I asked an AI tutor agent to play the role of me, an Oxford lecturer on media and AI, and teach me a personal master’s course, based entirely on my own work.

I set up the agent via an off-the-shelf ChatGPT tool hosted on the Azure-based Nebula One platform, with a prompt to research and impersonate me, then build personalized material based on what I already think. I didn’t tell the large language model (LLM) what to read or do anything else to enhance its capabilities, such as giving it access to learning materials that aren’t publicly available online.

The agent’s course in media and AI was well structured—a term-long, original six-module journey into my own collected works that I had never devised, but admit I would have liked to.

It was interactive and rapid-fire, demanding mental acuity via regular switches in formats. It was intellectually challenging, like good Oxford tutorials should be. The agent taught with rigor, giving instant responses to anything I asked. It had a powerful understanding of the fast-evolving landscape of AI and media through the same lens as me, but had done more homework.

This was apparently fed by my entire multimedia output—books, speeches, articles, press interviews, even university lectures I had no idea had even been recorded, let alone used to train GPT-4 or GPT-5.

The course was a great learning experience, even though I supposedly knew it all already. So in the inevitable student survey, I gave the agentic version of me well-deserved, five-star feedback.

For instance, in a section discussing the ethics of non-player characters (NPCs) in computer games, it asked:

If NPCs are generated by AI, who decides their personalities, backgrounds, or morals? Could this lead to bias or stereotyping?

And:

If an AI NPC can learn and adapt, does it blur the line between character and "entity" [independent actor]?

These are great, philosophical questions, which will probably come to the fore when and if Grand Theft Auto 6 comes out next May. I’m psyched that the agentic me came up with them, even if the real me didn’t.

Agentic me also built on what real me does know. In film, it knew about bog-standard Adobe After Effects, which I had covered (it’s used for creating motion graphics and visual effects). But it added Nuke, a professional tool used to combine and manipulate visual effects in The Avengers, which (I’m embarrassed to say) I had never heard of.

The Course Reading List

So, where did the agent’s knowledge of me come from? My publisher Routledge did a training data deal with Open AI, which I guess could cover my books on media, AI, and live experience.

Unlike some authors, I’m up for that. My books guide people through an amazing and fast-moving subject, and I want them in the global conversation, in every format and territory possible (Turkish already out, Korean this month).

That availability has to extend to what is now potentially the most discoverable “language” of all, the one spoken by AI models. The priority for any writer who agrees with this should be AI optimization: making their work easy for LLMs to find, process, and use—much like search engine optimization, but for AI.