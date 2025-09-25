AI-Designed Viruses Are Replicating and Killing Bacteria

A petri dish full of dead bacteria isn’t usually cause for celebration. But for Stanford’s Brian Hie it was a game-changer in his efforts to create synthetic life.

The perpetrator was a type of virus called a bacteriophage that infects and kills bacteria but not human cells. Bacteriophages have evolved over eons to take out dangerous bacteria and are potentially a powerful tool in the fight against antibacterial resistance.

But the new virus erased evolution from the equation. An AI similar to ChatGPT designed its entire genome. The new genetic code allowed the synthetic virus to replicate, infect, and destroy bacteria, marking the first step towards an AI-designed life form.

To be clear, although the virus works like its natural counterparts, it’s not exactly “alive.” Viruses are made of tiny scraps of genetic material and need a host—in this case, bacteria—to replicate and spread.

Even so, these viruses are the closest scientists have come to engineering new forms of life using generative AI. The results could bolster treatments against dangerous bacterial infections and shed light on how to build more complex artificial cells.

“This is the first time AI systems are able to write coherent genome-scale sequences,” Hie told Nature. The work was published as a preprint on bioRxiv and not peer-reviewed.

Genetic Tinkering

The genetic playbook for all life on Earth is relatively simple. Four molecules represented by the letters A, T, C, and G are arranged in three-letter groups that code amino acids and proteins.

Synthetic biologists fiddle with this genetic code by adding beneficial genes or deleting those that cause disease. Thanks to their tinkering, we can now produce insulin and a variety of other medications in E. Coli, a bacteria commonly used in the lab and biomanufacturing.

Now generative AI is changing the game again.

These algorithms can already dream up DNA sequences, protein structures, and large molecular complexes from scratch. But building a functional genome is much harder. The sequences need to encode life’s machinery and make sure it works together as expected.

“Many important biological functions arise not from single genes, but from complex interactions encoded by entire genomes,” wrote the team.

The new study turned to Evo 1 and Evo 2, two generative AI models developed at the nonprofit Arc Institute. Rather than inhaling blogs, YouTube comments, and Reddit posts, Evo 2 was trained on roughly 128,000 genomes—9.3 trillion DNA letter pairs—spanning all of life’s domains, making it the largest AI model for biology to date.

The models eventually learned how changes in DNA sequences alter RNA, proteins, and overall health, allowing them to write new proteins and small genomes from scratch.

Evo 1, for example, generated new CRISPR gene-editing tools and bacterial genomes—although the latter often contained wildly unnatural sequences that prevented them from powering living synthetic bacteria. Evo 2 produced a full set of human mitochondrial DNA that churned out proteins similar to naturally occurring ones. The model also created a minimal bacterial genome and a yeast chromosome. But none of these were tested in living cells to see if they worked.

Genome Creator

The new work focused on simpler biological systems—bacteriophages. These viruses attack bacteria and are now in clinical trials to combat antibiotic resistance. Synthetic bacteriophages could, in theory, be even deadlier.