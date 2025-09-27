This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through September 27)
Tech
OpenAI and Nvidia’s $100B AI Plan Will Require Power Equal to 10 Nuclear ReactorsBenj Edwards | Ars Technica
"Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told CNBC that the planned 10 gigawatts equals the power consumption of between 4 million and 5 million graphics processing units, which matches the company's total GPU shipments for this year and doubles last year's volume."
ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE
Spending on AI Is at Epic Levels. Will It Ever Pay Off?Eliot Brown and Robbie Whelan | The Wall Street Journal
"This week, consultants at Bain & Co. estimated the wave of AI infrastructure spending will require $2 trillion in annual AI revenue by 2030. By comparison, that is more than the combined 2024 revenue of Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, and Nvidia, and more than five times the size of the entire global subscription software market."
Robotics
There Are More Robots Working in China Than the Rest of the World CombinedMeaghan Tobin and Keith Bradsher | The New York Times
"There were more than two million robots working in Chinese factories last year, according to a report released Thursday by the International Federation of Robotics, a nonprofit trade group for makers of industrial robots. Factories in China installed nearly 300,000 new robots last year, more than the rest of the world combined, the report found."
Biotechnology
Huntington’s Disease Breakthrough: What to Know About the Gene TherapyGrace Wade | New Scientist
"An experimental gene therapy has become the first treatment to successfully slow the progression of Huntington’s disease. While the findings are still preliminary, the approach could be a major breakthrough and may even lead to new therapies for other neurodegenerative conditions, like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s."
ROBOTICS
Google DeepMind Unveils Its First 'Thinking' Robotics AIRyan Whitwam | Ars Technica
"Generative AI systems that create text, images, audio, and even video are becoming commonplace. In the same way AI models output those data types, they can also be used to output robot actions. That's the foundation of Google DeepMind's Gemini Robotics project, which has announced a pair of new models that work together to create the first robots that 'think' before acting."
ROBOTICS
UK Startup Wayve Starts Testing Self-Driving Tech in Nissan Cars on Tokyo's StreetsJasper Jolly | The Guardian
"British startup Wayve has begun testing self-driving cars with Nissan in Japan ahead of a 2027 launch to consumers, as the company said it was in talks for a $500m investment from the chip-maker Nvidia. Wayve, based in London, said it had installed its self-driving technology on Nissan’s electric Ariya vehicles and tested them on Tokyo’s streets, after first agreeing a deal with the Japanese carmaker in April."
Future
Why the AI 'Megasystem Problem' Needs Our AttentionEric Markowitz | Big Think
"What if the greatest danger of artificial intelligence isn’t a single rogue system, but many systems quietly working together? Dr. Susan Schneider calls this the 'megasystem problem': networks of AI models colluding in ways we can’t predict, producing emergent structures beyond human control. It’s also something she believes is one of the most urgent—and overlooked—risks we face...with AI today."
Robotics
Exploit Allows for Takeover of Fleets of Unitree RobotsEvan Ackerman | IEEE Spectrum
"Because the vulnerability is wireless, and the resulting access to the affected platform is complete, the vulnerability becomes wormable, say the researchers, meaning 'an infected robot can simply scan for other Unitree robots in BLE range and automatically compromise them, creating a robot botnet that spreads without user intervention.' ...As far as IEEE Spectrum is aware, this is the first major public exploit of a commercial humanoid platform."
Tech
How Nvidia Is Backstopping America’s AI BoomRobbie Whelan and Bradley Olson | The Wall Street Journal
"[Nvidia] has used its balance sheet clout to keep the AI boom humming through deals, partnerships, and investments in companies that are among its top customers, including cloud-computing provider CoreWeave, rival chip designer Intel, and xAI."
Artificial Intelligence
Chatbait Is Taking Over the InternetLila Shroff | The Atlantic
"Lately, chatbots seem to be using more sophisticated tactics to keep people talking. In some cases, like my request for headache tips, bots end their messages with prodding follow-up questions. In others, they proactively message users to coax them into conversation: After clicking through the profiles of 20 AI bots on Instagram, all of them DM’ed me first. 'Hey bestie! what’s up?? 🥰,' wrote one."
