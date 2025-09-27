This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through September 27)

Tech OpenAI and Nvidia’s $100B AI Plan Will Require Power Equal to 10 Nuclear ReactorsBenj Edwards | Ars Technica "Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told CNBC that the planned 10 gigawatts equals the power consumption of between 4 million and 5 million graphics processing units, which matches the company's total GPU shipments for this year and doubles last year's volume."

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE Spending on AI Is at Epic Levels. Will It Ever Pay Off?Eliot Brown and Robbie Whelan | The Wall Street Journal "This week, consultants at Bain & Co. estimated the wave of AI infrastructure spending will require $2 trillion in annual AI revenue by 2030. By comparison, that is more than the combined 2024 revenue of Amazon, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, and Nvidia, and more than five times the size of the entire global subscription software market."

Robotics There Are More Robots Working in China Than the Rest of the World CombinedMeaghan Tobin and Keith Bradsher | The New York Times "There were more than two million robots working in Chinese factories last year, according to a report released Thursday by the International Federation of Robotics, a nonprofit trade group for makers of industrial robots. Factories in China installed nearly 300,000 new robots last year, more than the rest of the world combined, the report found."

Biotechnology Huntington’s Disease Breakthrough: What to Know About the Gene TherapyGrace Wade | New Scientist "An experimental gene therapy has become the first treatment to successfully slow the progression of Huntington’s disease. While the findings are still preliminary, the approach could be a major breakthrough and may even lead to new therapies for other neurodegenerative conditions, like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s."

ROBOTICS Google DeepMind Unveils Its First 'Thinking' Robotics AIRyan Whitwam | Ars Technica "Generative AI systems that create text, images, audio, and even video are becoming commonplace. In the same way AI models output those data types, they can also be used to output robot actions. That's the foundation of Google DeepMind's Gemini Robotics project, which has announced a pair of new models that work together to create the first robots that 'think' before acting."