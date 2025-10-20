Scientists Say New Air Filter Transforms Any Building Into a Carbon-Capture Machine

As carbon emissions continue to rise there's growing recognition we need to find ways to reverse them. Researchers have now created an air filter that passively captures CO2 from building ventilation systems, offering a low-cost alternative to energy-hungry carbon-capture plants.

The idea of pulling carbon out of the atmosphere to help solve climate change has long been resisted by climate activists, who worry it could be an excuse to take less drastic action.

But with the pace of reductions still well below what’s required to avert the worst impacts of a warming climate, even bodies like the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change now concede carbon capture is likely to play a crucial role.

However, conventional direct-air-capture systems are large, expensive, and energy-intensive, and it’s not clear whether the technology can be scaled to meet the challenge ahead.

Now researchers have developed a carbon-capture model that would instead install CO2-absorbing air filters in building ventilation systems. Much like rooftop solar panels, they say, the approach could use existing infrastructure to lower the cost and widen the reach of carbon-capture efforts.

“The massive land use and capital investment of centralized DAC [direct-air-capture] plants and the energy-intensive process of adsorbent regeneration limit its wide employment,” the researchers write in a paper in Science Advances. “By taking advantage of billions of ventilation systems in the world, distributed DAC air filter technology can shift the paradigm.”

Direct-air-capture plants currently under development are large and require significant amounts of land and infrastructure. They typically pull vast quantities of air through chemical sorbents to extract CO2. But because the concentration of CO2 in the atmosphere is relatively low, fans and pumps have to run at high power for long periods to extract even modest amounts of the gas.

The sorbents must then be heated to release the captured carbon. This uses even more energy. To make the process less costly, the plants are often located near sources of waste heat or low-cost electricity generation, such as geothermal, which significantly limits where they can be deployed.