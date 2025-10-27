This Shot Gave Elderly Mice’s Skin a Glow Up. It Could Do the Same for Other Organs Too.

The first time I accepted that my grandpa was really aging was when I held his hand. His grip was strong as ever. But the skin on his hand was wafer thin and carried tell-tale signs of bruising across its back.

Plenty of “anti-aging” skin care products promise a younger look. But skin health isn’t just about vanity. The skin is the largest organ in the body and our first line of defense against pathogens and dangerous chemicals. It also keeps our bodies within normal operating temperatures—whether we’re in a Canadian snowstorm or the blistering heat of Death Valley.

The skin also has a remarkable ability to regenerate. After a sunburn, scraped knee, or knife cut while cooking, skin cells divide to repair damage and recruit immune cells to ward off infection. They also make hormones to coordinate fat storage, metabolism, and other bodily functions.

With age the skin deteriorates. It bruises more easily. Wound healing takes longer. And the risk of skin cancer rises. Many problems are connected to a dense web of blood vessels that becomes increasingly fragile as we age. Without a steady supply of nutrients, the skin weakens.

Now a team from New York University School of Medicine and collaborators have discovered a way to turn back the clock. In elderly mice and human skin cells, they detected a steep decline in the numbers of a particular immune cell type. The cells they studied, a type of macrophage, hug blood vessels, help maintain their integrity, and control which molecules flow in or out.

A protein-based drug designed to revive the cells’ numbers gave elderly mice a skin glow up, improving blood flow and the skin’s ability to repair damage. Because loss of these cells happens before the skin declines notably, renewing their numbers may offer “an early strategy” for keeping our largest organ humming along as the years pass.

Trusty Residents

All organs in mammals have residential macrophages. Literally meaning “big eaters,” these immune cells monitor tissues for infections, cancers, and other dangers. Once activated, they recruit more immune cells to tackle diseases and repair damaged tissues.

There’s more than one type of macrophage. The cells belong to a large family where each member has a slightly different task. How they populate different organs is still mysterious, and scientists are just beginning to decode all the jobs they do. But there’s a general consensus: With age, many macrophage types decline in numbers and health and are linked to a variety of age-related diseases, such as atherosclerosis, cancer, and neurodegeneration.

This trend could also affect aging skin.

The skin’s layers are populated by different types of macrophages. Those in the outermost layer detect pathogens, while cells in the lower, fatty layer help maintain metabolism and regulate body temperature and inflammation. But it was capillary-associated macrophages (CAMs), in the middle layer, that caught the team’s interest. These cells wrap around intricate webs of blood vessels woven through our skin, helping maintain their ability to function and heal.

Tracking Cells

To better understand how the skin’s macrophages change with age, the team developed a technology to monitor their numbers and health in mice. The researchers genetically engineered the critters such that they produced glow-in-the-dark macrophages and observed these throughout their life.