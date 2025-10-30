A Squishy New Robotic ‘Eye’ Automatically Focuses Like Our Own

Our eyes naturally adjust to the visual world. From reading small fonts on a screen to scanning lush greenery in the great outdoors, they automatically change their focus to see everything near and far.

This is a far cry from camera systems. Even top-of-the-line offerings, such as full-frame mirrorless cameras, require multiple bulky lenses to cover a wide range of focal lengths. For example, photographers use telephoto lenses to film wildlife at a distance and macro lenses to capture the fine details of small things up close—say, a drop of morning dew on a flower.

In contrast, our eyes are made of “soft, flexible tissues in a highly compact form,” Corey Zhang and Shu Jia at Georgia Institute of Technology recently wrote.

Inspired by nature, the duo engineered a highly flexible robotic lens that adjusts its curvature in response to light, no external power needed. Added to a standard microscope, the lens could zero in on individual hairs on an ant’s leg and the lobes of single pollen grains.

Called a photoresponsive hydrogel soft lens (PHySL), the system could be especially useful for mimicking human vision in soft robots. It could also open the door to a range of uses in medical imaging, environmental monitoring, or even as an alternative camera in ultra-light mobile devices.

Artificial Eyes

We’re highly visual creatures. Roughly 20 percent of the brain’s cortex—four to six billion neurons—is devoted to processing vision.

The process begins when light hits the cornea, a clear dome-shaped structure at the front of our eyes. This layer of tissue begins focusing the light. The next layer is the colored part of the eye and the pupil. The latter dilates at night and shrinks by day to control the amount of light reaching the lens, which sits directly behind the pupil.

A flexible structure reminiscent of an M&M, the lens focuses light onto the retina, which then translates it into electrical signals for the brain to interpret. Eye muscles change focal length by physically pulling the lens into different shapes. Working in tandem with the cornea, this flexibility allows us to change what we’re focusing on without conscious thought.

Despite their delicate nature and daily use, our eyes can remain in working order for decades. It’s no wonder scientists have tried to engineer artificial lenses with similar properties. Biologically inspired eyes could be especially helpful in soft robots navigating dangerous terrain with limited power. They could also make surgical endoscopes and other medical tools more compatible with our squishy bodies or help soft grippers pick fruit and other delicate items without bruising or breaking them.

“These features have prompted substantial efforts in bioinspired optics,” wrote the team. Several previous attempts used a fluid-based method, which changes the curvature—and hence, focal length—of a soft lens with external pressure, an electrical zap, or temperature. But these are prone to mechanical damage. Other contraptions using solid hardware are sturdier, but they require heavier motors to operate.

“The optics needed to form a visual system are still typically restricted to rigid materials using electric power,” wrote the team.

New Perspective

The new system brought two fields together: Adjustable lenses and soft materials.