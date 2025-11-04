A Tiny 3D Printer Could Mend Vocal Cords in Real Time During Surgery

Elephant trunks and garden hoses hardly seem like inspirations for a miniature 3D bioprinter.

Yet they’ve led scientists at McGill University to engineer the smallest reported bioprinting head to date. Described in the journal Devices, the device has a flexible tip just 2.7 millimeters in diameter—roughly the length of a sesame seed.

Bioprinters can deposit a wide range of healing materials directly at the site of injury. Some bioinks combat infections in lab studies; others deliver chemotherapy to cancerous sites, which could prevent tumors from recurring. On the operating table, biocompatible hydrogels injected during surgery help heal wounds.

The devices are promising but most are rather bulky. They struggle to reach all the body’s nooks and crannies—including, for example, the vocal cords.

It’s easy to take our ability to speak for granted and only appreciate its loss after catching a bad cold. But up to nine percent of people develop vocal-cord disorders in their lifetimes. Smoking, acid reflux, and chronic coughing tear at the delicate folds of tissue. Abnormal growths and cancers also contribute. These are usually removed with surgery that comes with a significant risk of scarring.

Hydrogels can help with healing. But because throat and vocal cord tissue is so intricate, current treatments inject it through the skin, rather than precisely into damaged regions.

But the new device can, in theory, sneak into a patient’s throat during surgery. Its tiny printhead doesn’t block a surgeon’s view, allowing near real-time printing after the removal of damaged tissues.

“I thought this would not be feasible at first—it seemed like an impossible challenge to make a flexible robot less than 3 mm in size,” Luc Mongeau, who led the study, said in a press release.

Although just a prototype, the device could one day help restore people’s voices after surgery and improve quality of life. It also could lead to the delivery of bioinks containing medications or even living cells to other tissues through the nose, mouth, or a small surgical cut.

Squishy Band-Aid

Surgery inevitably results in scars. While these are an annoyance on the skin, excessive scarring—called fibrosis—seriously limits how well tissues can do their jobs.

Fibrosis in lungs after surgery, for example, leads to infections, blood clots, and a general decline in normal breathing. Scarring of the heart tampers with its electrical signals and often leads to irregular heartbeats. And for delicate tissues like vocal cords, fibrosis causes lasting stiffness, making it difficult to intonate, sing, or talk like before—essentially robbing the person of their voice.

Scientists have found a range of molecules that could aid the healing process. Hydrogels are one promising candidate. Soft, flexible, and biocompatible, hydrogel injections provide a squishy but structured architecture supporting vocal cords. Studies also suggest hydrogels boost the growth the healthy tissues and reduce fibrosis.

But because vocal cords are difficult to target, injections are handled through the skin, making it difficult to control where the hydrogel goes.

An alternative is to 3D print hydrogels directly in the body and repair damage during surgery. Both handheld and robotic systems have been successfully tested in labs, and minimally invasive versions are on the rise. One design uses air pressure to bioprint hydrogels inside the intestines. Another taps into magnets to repair the liver. But existing devices are too large to accommodate vocal cords.