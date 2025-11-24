Super Precise 3D Printer Uses a Mosquito’s Needle-Like Mouth as a Nozzle

Mosquitos are perhaps one of the most universally loathed creatures. Not only are their bites itchy and annoying, they carry diseases that kill nearly 600,000 people worldwide—making them the deadliest animal.

Yet they’ve thrived for millions of years, partly due to the female’s efficient “stinger.” Called a proboscis, the organ’s stiffness allows it to penetrate the skin and into the bloodstream with high precision, but its tiny size and structure don’t tip off the host until it’s too late.

These advantages caught Changhong Cao’s eye at McGill University. Inspired by mosquitos, the bioengineer and his team developed a high-resolution 3D printer using a mosquito proboscis as the nozzle. Called necroprinting, the system prints lines half the width of commercially available printers. In tests, it reliably completed multiple complex 3D structures in bioink, including honeycombs, a maple leaf, and a waffle-like housing encapsulating cancer and red blood cells.

Credit: Puma et al., Sci. Adv. 11, eadw9953.

“Repurposing dispensing structures from uninfected, laboratory grown, deceased organisms represents a new avenue for engineering applications, which not only reduces the cost of high-resolution dispense tip production but also minimizes environmental impact,” wrote the authors.

Tips From Evolution

Engineers have long tapped Mother Nature for inspiration.

Early successes relied on mimicry, including self-cleaning surfaces inspired by lotus leaves or Velcro’s famous hook-and-loop structure derived from burdock burrs. More recent innovations combine soft, flexible biomaterials and living cells with plastics to form biohybrid robots capable of sensing, healing, and adapting to environments.

Another trend, perhaps more macabre, takes advantage of the complexity of animal anatomy. Mud eels, Madagascar hissing cockroaches, and beetle legs have been used to create biohybrid devices to monitor medical conditions and the environment. Necrobots repurpose spider legs into microgrippers that allow the legs to expand when activated and reverse to their natural state in a claw-like motion. The grippers can grasp randomly shaped objects up to 130 percent of their own weight, offering a low-cost, efficient, and biodegradable alternative to conventional grippers.

While biohybrid systems have mainly focused on robotics and sensing, Cao’s team had a different idea: Using animal materials in the manufacturing process, rather than the final product.

Nozzles were a favorable choice. For one, they’re widely used in 3D printing and in labs. Similar liquid-dispensing tips are currently made of nonbiodegradable materials—such as metals and plastics—with the US alone churning through over four billion annually.

They’re also costly, especially for high-resolution tips. The finest commercially available metal printer tips have an inner diameter of around 35 micrometers—roughly the size of a single human skin cell. A hefty price tag of over $80 per tip limits the technology’s use.

Natural Selection

Cao’s team started their search for a natural printer head with a vast survey of animal appendages.

Among these were scorpion stingers, snake fangs, harpoons from cone snails, and claws from a variety of deadly bugs. Each had a unique shape, length, and inner diameter optimized for the animal—but not necessarily for a printer nozzle.

An ideal nozzle should be straight like a needle, with relatively high stiffness to keep its shape as fluid flows. A small inner diameter is also crucial for high printing resolution, with a length that’s easy to manipulate but not too long, as this leads to pressure buildup and failure.

In their search, the female mosquito proboscis stood out. Its biopolymer core helps maintain a straight structure, similar to a microneedle, as liquids flow through. The organ also boasts a tiny diameter of just 20 micrometers. It’s smaller than commercially available tips and has a stiffness similar to common plastics.