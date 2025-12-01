Scientists Say We Need a Circular Space Economy to Avoid Trashing Orbit

Space is getting busier as national space agencies and private companies increase the tempo of launches. But today’s approach to space exploration is unsustainable, say researchers, and we need to do more to make sure the orbital economy is a circular one.

While companies like SpaceX have made progress with reusable rockets, most launch vehicles are used only once, and their remains are left to either burn up in the atmosphere or clutter low-Earth orbit. They also dump huge quantities of greenhouse gases and ozone-depleting chemicals into the upper atmosphere.

Satellites are similarly unsustainable. After completing missions, they’re often either moved to a “graveyard orbit,” or worse, they add to the growing pile of space junk making low-Earth orbit increasingly hard to navigate.

As the pace of launches grows, these approaches are no longer viable, say researchers. In a paper published in Chem Circularity, scientists argue we need to shift to a “circular space economy” designed around the principles of reducing, repairing, and recycling.

“As space activity accelerates, from mega-constellations of satellites to future lunar and Mars missions, we must make sure exploration doesn’t repeat the mistakes made on Earth,” the University of Surrey’s Jin Xuan says in a press release. “A truly sustainable space future starts with technologies, materials, and systems working together.”

Progress already made in shifting industries like electronics and automotive manufacturing to more circular practices could provide a template for the space economy, say the researchers.

To reduce waste in the industry, they say spacecraft need to be more durable to increase their lifespans. This could slash material waste from the vehicles themselves and reduce the number of launches required.

Making spacecraft more repairable could also play an important role, they note. To make this possible, space stations would need to become hubs that carry out maintenance and build spacecraft components. They could also refuel satellites already in orbit to extend their lifespans.