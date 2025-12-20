This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through December 20)

Future What Will Your Life Look Like in 2035?Words by Robert Booth and Dan Milmo. Illustrations by Jay Cover | The Guardian "When AIs become consistently more capable than humans, life could change in strange ways. It could happen in the next few years, or a little longer. If and when it comes, our domestic routines—trips to the doctor, farming, work, and justice systems—could all look very different. Here we take a look at how the era of artificial general intelligence might feel."

Artificial Intelligence OpenAI Built an AI Coding Agent and Uses It to Improve the Agent ItselfBenj Edwards | Ars Technica "In interviews with Ars Technica this week, OpenAI employees revealed the extent to which the company now relies on its own AI coding agent, Codex, to build and improve the development tool. 'I think the vast majority of Codex is built by Codex, so it’s almost entirely just being used to improve itself,' said Alexander Embiricos, product lead for Codex at OpenAI, in a conversation on Tuesday."

Artificial Intelligence AI Coding Is Now Everywhere. But Not Everyone Is Convinced.Edd Gent | MIT Technology Review ($) "Depending who you ask, AI-powered coding is either giving software developers an unprecedented productivity boost or churning out masses of poorly designed code that saps their attention and sets software projects up for serious long term-maintenance problems. The problem is right now, it’s not easy to know which is true."

Biotechnology A Brain-Computer Interface Company Is Getting Into Organ PreservationEmily Mullin | Wired ($) "The technology is used to preserve organs for transplant and as a life-support measure for patients when the heart and lungs stop working, but it’s clunky and costly. Science wants to make a smaller, more portable system that could provide long-term support."

Robotics Scientists Built an AI Co-Pilot for Prosthetic Bionic HandsJacek Krywko | Ars Technica "The main issue with bionic hands that drives users away from them, George explains, is that they’re difficult to control. 'Our goal was making such bionic arms more intuitive, so that users could go about their tasks without having to think about it,' George says. To make this happen, his team came up with an AI bionic hand co-pilot."

Future A Faster-Than-Light Spaceship Would Actually Look a Lot Like Star Trek’s EnterpriseJesus Diaz | Fast Company "Inside [the USS Enterprise's twin] nacelles, the show’s creators imagined, lay the secret that made those trips possible: a warp drive that could crease spacetime itself, folding the universe in front of the ship while unfurling it behind, allowing faster-than-light travel not through speed but through geometry. For decades, physicists dismissed it as beautiful nonsense—a prop master’s fever dream. But now the math has caught up to the dream."