Single Injection Transforms the Immune System Into a Cancer-Killing Machine

With just a single injection, a new treatment transforms immune cells in cancer patients into efficient tumor-killing machines. Now equipped with homing beacons, the cells rapidly track down and destroy their cancerous foes.

The shot is based on CAR T cell therapy, a breakthrough that uses genetic engineering to supercharge cancer-fighting T cells. Since its first FDA approval in 2017, CAR T has vanquished some deadly cancer cases with a one-and-done treatment.

But the technology is costly—for both body and wallet. CAR T cells are usually made outside the body in a lab. Patients undergo chemotherapy and other harsh treatments to make room for the enhanced immune cells, taxing an already ailing body with side effects. Making CAR T cells also takes precious time, and unfortunately, the clock often runs out.

At this year’s American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting & Exposition, an Australian team presented a different approach: Transforming normal T cells into super soldiers inside the body. Four people treated for stubborn multiple myeloma—a blood cancer that destroys bones and kidneys—went into remission for up to five months.

Led by Phoebe Joy Ho at the University of Sydney in collaboration with Kelonia Therapeutics, the trial, although small and still preliminary, marks a step towards the next revolution in CAR T therapy. Reported in The American Journal of Managed Care, an audience member from the conference said the findings “take your breath away.”

Silver Bullet

CAR T therapy has transformed cancer care. Six formulations are approved in the United States for a variety of blood cancers. Hundreds of clinical trials that expand the life-saving technology to solid cancers—including breast and brain tumors—are underway.

Beyond cancer, the therapy is also being used to treat life-long autoimmune diseases, such as lupus and multiple sclerosis, where the body’s immune system destroys its own organs. A small trial found a single infusion of CAR T cells reduced symptoms in patients with lupus. Other efforts are using these custom living drugs to tamp down infections, restore heart health after an attack, and remove the “zombie cells” that accumulate during aging.

The procedure usually goes like this: A patient’s own T cells are extracted from their blood. Using gene editing tools, like CRISPR, the cells are supplied with extra protein “hooks.” These hooks let them better grab onto their targets—cancer cells or otherwise.

After a short course of chemotherapy or radiation to deplete existing immune cells and make room for new ones, the engineered CAR T cells are infused back into the body. Once there, the genetically engineered cells repopulate the immune system and hunt down their prey. The process, while undeniably efficient for some cancers, is costly and takes months—time that some patients don’t have.

“Off-the-shelf” CAR T is one solution. Instead of editing a patient’s own cells, scientists could transform a healthy population of donor T cells. But attempts have faced immune rejection. Even with more genetic tinkering, the cells struggle to survive and expand in the body.

One Shot Wonder

An alternative method directly converts a person’s T cells inside their own body.

In 2022, a team designed a shot to reprogram T cells using RNA. This avoids tinkering with a patient’s DNA. In mice with heart scarring, the injection revived the organ.