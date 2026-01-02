Generative AI is biology’s new playground. The technology powering popular chatbots can also dream up new, entirely novel versions of life’s most basic molecules, from DNA to proteins.

Once the domain of highly trained specialists, relative novices can now design synthetic molecules using open source AI software. But ease of access is a double-edged sword. While lower barriers to entry might spur creativity or even yield new medicines, the technology could also be used for nefarious purposes, such as designing novel toxins.

In 2024, two experts wrote an essay highlighting the need for biosecurity in the field. One of them, David Baker at the University of Washington, earned a Nobel Prize for RoseTTAFold, an AI that predicts protein structures from their amino acid building blocks. The other, Harvard’s George Church, has long been at the forefront of genetic engineering and synthetic biology.

They argued we should embed a barcode into each new designer protein’s genetic sequence to form an audit trail that scientists can trace back to the protein’s origins.

But a genetic tracer alone isn’t enough. A Microsoft study found AI-designed genetic sequences often escape the biosecurity screening software used by companies synthesizing designer DNA. AI-generated proteins with alien DNA sequences confuse these programs. Anything with genetic bits previously labeled “safe” flies under the radar, even if it encodes a dangerous final product.

These early studies are raising awareness. They’re not meant to stymie progress or enthusiasm—scientists welcome ideas for self-regulation. But for AI-powered designer biology to grow responsibly and be used for good, argue Church and other experts in a new preprint, the right time to build comprehensive biosecurity is before something goes wrong, not after.

The Dual Use Dilemma

From individual proteins to DNA, RNA, and even entire cells and tissues, AI is now learning the language of biology and designing new building blocks from scratch.

These powerful AI systems don’t simply recognize patterns. They eventually generalize those learnings across biology to analyze and dream up hordes of molecules at a prompt. RFdiffusion2 and PocketGen, for example, can design proteins at the atomic level with specific health-altering purposes, like sparking biological reactions or binding to drugs.

Generative AI is also beginning to read and write RNA. Like DNA, RNA is composed of four genetic letters, but RNA treatments don’t mess with the genetic blueprint. This makes them an exciting way to tackle disease. Unfortunately, they’re hard to design. RNA folds into intricate 3D shapes that are often difficult to predict using older software.

“Generative AI models are uniquely suited” for the job of capturing these intricacies, which could bolster the field of RNA therapeutics, wrote the team.

But the same AI galvanizing the field can also be used to create dangerous biological material. A person intent on jailbreaking an algorithm can, for example, repeatedly write prompts a generative AI system would normally refuse but is tricked into answering through repetition.

The dangers aren’t theoretical. A recent study compiled a dataset of toxic and disease-causing proteins and challenged multiple popular AI protein design models to create new variants. Many of the generated proteins retained their toxicity and evaded biosecurity software. In another case, scientists developed a method to test algorithmic security called SafeProtein. They managed to jailbreak advanced protein-design models 70 percent of the time.

Beyond proteins, researchers developing a framework called GeneBreaker found carefully tailored prompts can coax AI to spit out DNA or RNA sequences resembling viruses, such as HIV. Another team produced 16 viable genomes for bacteria that infect viruses, known as bacteriophages. Some of the resulting phages outcompeted their natural peers.

Even drug discovery tools can be flipped to the dark side. In one case, researchers easily reconfigured an AI model trained to find antiviral molecules. Within hours the AI suggested a known nerve toxin as a potential drug candidate.

“This demonstrates how even well-intentioned AI models can be rapidly misused to design toxins, especially when safety constraints are absent,” wrote the team.