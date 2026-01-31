This Week’s Awesome Tech Stories From Around the Web (Through January 31)

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE A Yann LeCun–Linked Startup Charts a New Path to AGIJoel Khalili | Wired ($) "As the world’s largest companies pour hundreds of billions of dollars into large language models, San Francisco-based Logical Intelligence is trying something different in pursuit of AI that can mimic the human brain. ...The road to AGI, Bodnia contends, begins with the layering of these different types of AI: LLMs will interface with humans in natural language, EBMs will take up reasoning tasks, while world models will help robots take action in 3D space."

ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE Google Project Genie Lets You Create Interactive Worlds From a Photo or PromptRyan Whitwam | Ars Technica "World models are exactly what they sound like—an AI that generates a dynamic environment on the fly. ...The system first generates a still image, and from that you can generate the world. This is what Google calls 'world sketching.'"

Biotechnology The First Human Test of a Rejuvenation Method Will Begin 'Shortly'Antonio Regalado | MIT Technology Review ($) "[Life Biosciences] plans to try to treat eye disease with a radical rejuvenation concept called 'reprogramming' that has recently attracted hundreds of millions in investment for Silicon Valley firms like Altos Labs, New Limit, and Retro Biosciences, backed by many of the biggest names in tech. The technique attempts to restore cells to a healthier state by broadly resetting their epigenetic controls—switches on our genes that determine which are turned on and off."

Future The Wall Street Star Betting His Reputation on Robots and Flying CarsBecky Peterson | The Wall Street Journal ($) "Jonas will guide the bank’s clients on what he’s calling the 'Cambrian explosion of bots'—a time in the not-so-distant-future in which fully autonomous vehicles, drones, humanoids and industrial robots grow large enough in population to rival the human race. His theory is deceptive in its simplicity: Anything that can be automated will be automated, he says, even humans."

Space Mapping 6,000 Worlds: The New Era of Exoplanetary DataEliza Strickland | IEEE Spectrum "[Astronomers can now] compare planet sizes, masses, and compositions; track how tightly planets orbit their stars; and measure the prevalence of different kinds of planetary systems. Those statistics allow astronomers to estimate how frequently planets form, and to start making informed guesses about how often conditions arise that could support life. The Drake Equation uses such estimates to tackle one of humanity’s most profound questions: Are we alone in the universe?"