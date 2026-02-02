Waymo Closes in on Uber and Lyft Prices, as More Riders Say They Trust Robotaxis

Robotaxis have long promised cheaper trips and shorter wait times, but so far, providers have struggled to match traditional platforms. New pricing and timing data from San Francisco shows that driverless services are now narrowing the gap with Uber and Lyft.

While it’s been possible to hail a driverless taxi in the US since 2020, they have long felt like an expensive novelty. Tourists and tech enthusiasts often piled in for some not-so-cheap thrills, but higher prices and longer wait times meant few people were relying on them on a regular basis.

But a new study from ride-hailing price aggregator Obi suggests that may be about to change. Data on nearly 100,000 rides in San Francisco between Thanksgiving and New Year's Day, shows Waymo is now much more competitive with Uber and Lyft on both cost and availability. And while Tesla’s robotaxis still require a human safety driver and wait times remain long, the company is now undercutting everyone on price.

"That's the biggest change to me," Ashwini Anburajan, CEO of Obi, told Business Insider. "It's the convergence in price as well as the reduced wait times because now you can actually compare them. It's a more honest comparison between the three platforms."

The last time Obi analyzed data on these two key metrics was in June 2025, when it found that Waymo rides cost 30 to 40 percent more than conventional ride-hailing. By late 2025, that premium had shrunk to just 12.7 percent more expensive than Uber and 27.3 percent more than Lyft. And for longer rides between 2.7 and 5.8 miles the gap nearly disappears, with Waymo only 2 percent pricier than Uber and 17 percent more than Lyft.

Tesla, on the other hand, is now the cheapest service by a significant margin. The average Tesla ride costs $8.17 and rarely exceeds $10, compared to Lyft's $15.47 average, Uber’s $17.47, and Waymo’s $19.69, which suggests the company is making a concerted play to boost its market share.

"They're using the playbook that Uber and Lyft used when they first came into the market—dramatically lower pricing, undercutting what's existing in the market, and really just driving adoption," Anburajan told Business Insider.

It could be a winning strategy. Price remains the top concern for customers in a survey Obi conducted as part of the research. However, Tesla is lagging considerably on their second biggest priority—wait times.