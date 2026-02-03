Humanity’s Last Exam Stumps Top AI Models—and That’s a Good Thing

How do you translate a Roman inscription found on a tombstone? How many pairs of tendons are supported by one bone in hummingbirds? Here is a chemical reaction that requires three steps: What are they? Based on the latest research on Tiberian pronunciation, identify all syllables ending in a consonant sound from this Hebrew text.

These are just a few example questions from the latest attempt to measure the capability of large language models. These algorithms power ChatGPT and Gemini. They’re getting “smarter” in specific domains—math, biology, medicine, programming—and developing a sort of common sense.

Like the dreaded standardized tests we endured in school, researchers have long relied on benchmarks to track AI performance. But as cutting-edge algorithms now regularly score over 90 percent on such tests, older benchmarks are increasingly becoming obsolete.

An international team has now developed a kind of new SAT for language models. Dubbed Humanity’s Last Exam (HLE), the test has 2,500 challenging questions spanning math, the humanities, and the natural sciences. A human expert crafted and carefully vetted each question so the answers are non-ambiguous and can’t be easily found online.

Although the test captures some general reasoning in models, it measures task performance not “intelligence.” The exam focuses on expert-level academic problems, which are a far cry from the messy scenarios and decisions we face daily. But as AI increasingly floods many research fields, the HLE benchmark is an objective way to measure their improvement.

“HLE no doubt offers a useful window into today’s AI expertise,” wrote MIT’s Katherine Collins and Joshua Tenenbaum, who were not involved in the study. “But it is by no means the last word on humanity’s thinking or AI’s capacity to contribute to it.”

Moving Scale

It seems that AI has steadily become smarter over the past few years. But what exactly does “smart” mean for an algorithm?

A common way to measure AI “smarts” is to challenge different AI models—or upgraded versions of the same model—with standardized benchmarks. These collections of questions cover a wide range of topics and can’t be answered with a simple web search. They require both an extensive representation of the world, and more importantly, the ability to use it to answer questions. It’s like taking a driver’s license test: You can memorize the entire handbook of rules and regulations but still need to figure out who has the right of way in any scenario.

However, benchmarks are only useful if they still stump AI. And the models have become expert test takers. Cutting-edge large language models are posting near-perfect scores across benchmarks tests, making the tests less effective at detecting genuine advances.

The problem “has grown worse because as well as being trained on the entire internet, current AI systems can often search for information online during the test,” essentially learning to cheat, wrote Collins and Tenenbaum.

Working with the non-profit Center for AI Safety and Scale AI, the HLE Contributors Consortium designed a new benchmark tailor-made to confuse AI. They asked thousands of experts from 50 countries to submit graduate-level questions in specific fields. The questions have two types of answers. One type must completely match the actual solution, while the other is multiple-choice. This makes it easy to automatically score test results.

Notably, the team avoided incorporating questions requiring longer or open-ended answers, such as writing a scientific paper, a law brief, or other cases where there isn’t a clearly correct answer or a way to gauge if an answer is right.

They chose questions in a multi-step process to gauge difficulty and originality. Roughly 70,000 submissions were tested on multiple AI models. Only those that stumped models advanced to the next stage, where experts judged their usefulness for AI evaluation using strict guidelines.